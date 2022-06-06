Skip to main content

Is Texas Star Bijan Robinson Nation's Best Running Back?

The junior ranks No. 1 on the 247Sports list of the top 25 running backs entering the 2022 season.

Bijan Robinson has garnered much praise from college football media throughout his Texas Longhorns career. That was no different when 247Sports released its list of the top 25 running backs and featured Robinson at the top.

The former five-star has run for 1,830 yards and 15 touchdowns in his two-year career, along with 491 yards and six touchdowns receiving.

What makes Robinson so special is his ability to find space when space isn’t there. When there is seemingly no room to run, Robinson is often able to cut and gain yards.

Robinson will be the feature back in a loaded Texas running back room that includes veteran Roschon Johnson, Keilan Robinson, Jonathon Brooks and Jaydon Blue. Despite the overall talent, Bijan Robinson is the clear lead back. 

The bar is set extremely high for Robinson in 2022. He is talented enough to be a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but needs to improve on a successful sophomore campaign.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_16967362
Play
Football

Texas 2022 Season Preview: Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks

The Longhorns begin what hopes to be a bounce-back season against Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 3

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Sthele Regional
Play
Baseball

Super Horns: Texas Beats Air Force, Advances to Super Regionals

A complete recap of Texas' regional final game against Air Force.

By Connor Zimmerlee6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Messinger KU
Play
Baseball

GAME LOG: Texas Cruises Past Air Force 10-1, Advance to Super Regional

The Longhorns look to beat the Falcons and advance to a Super Regional.

By Connor Zimmerlee23 hours ago
23 hours ago

Robinson is currently given the fourth-best odds to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy at +2000, via DraftKings. That's the best chance of any running back in the country.

Robinson kicks off his Heisman hopeful campaign when the Longhorns host UL-Monroe on Sept. 3.

You can follow Michael Gresser on Twitter @gresser_michael

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_16967362
Football

Texas 2022 Season Preview: Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks

The Longhorns begin what hopes to be a bounce-back season against Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 3

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
Sthele Regional
Baseball

Super Horns: Texas Beats Air Force, Advances to Super Regionals

A complete recap of Texas' regional final game against Air Force.

By Connor Zimmerlee6 hours ago
Messinger KU
Baseball

GAME LOG: Texas Cruises Past Air Force 10-1, Advance to Super Regional

The Longhorns look to beat the Falcons and advance to a Super Regional.

By Connor Zimmerlee23 hours ago
Hodo regional
Baseball

Texas Faces Air Force in Regional Final

The Longhorns are off to a Super Regional with a win Sunday night over the Falcons.

By Connor ZimmerleeJun 5, 2022
Stevens regional
Baseball

Longhorns Advance to Regional Final with Win Over Louisiana Tech

A complete recap of Texas' game against Louisiana Tech

By Connor ZimmerleeJun 5, 2022
Gordon TCU 1
Baseball

GAME LOG: Longhorns Beat LA Tech 5-2, Advance to Regional Final

The Longhorns take on the Bulldogs in the Austin Regional on Saturday.

By Connor ZimmerleeJun 4, 2022
Stehly regional
Baseball

Texas to Face Louisiana Tech in Regional Winners Bracket

The Longhorns will take on the Bulldogs on Saturday evening.

By Connor ZimmerleeJun 4, 2022
allen newcomer
Men's Basketball

Texas’ Opponent Revealed for 2022 Jimmy V Classic

The Longhorns will travel to Madison Square Garden for the event on Dec. 6

By Zach DimmittJun 4, 2022