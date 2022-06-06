Is Texas Star Bijan Robinson Nation's Best Running Back?

The junior ranks No. 1 on the 247Sports list of the top 25 running backs entering the 2022 season.

Bijan Robinson has garnered much praise from college football media throughout his Texas Longhorns career. That was no different when 247Sports released its list of the top 25 running backs and featured Robinson at the top.

The former five-star has run for 1,830 yards and 15 touchdowns in his two-year career, along with 491 yards and six touchdowns receiving.

What makes Robinson so special is his ability to find space when space isn’t there. When there is seemingly no room to run, Robinson is often able to cut and gain yards.

Robinson will be the feature back in a loaded Texas running back room that includes veteran Roschon Johnson, Keilan Robinson, Jonathon Brooks and Jaydon Blue. Despite the overall talent, Bijan Robinson is the clear lead back.

The bar is set extremely high for Robinson in 2022. He is talented enough to be a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but needs to improve on a successful sophomore campaign.

Robinson is currently given the fourth-best odds to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy at +2000, via DraftKings. That's the best chance of any running back in the country.

Robinson kicks off his Heisman hopeful campaign when the Longhorns host UL-Monroe on Sept. 3.

