Skip to main content

Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Earns Consensus All-American Honors

Bijan Robinson becomes the eighth Texas running back to earn consensus All-American honors.

There have been numerous running backs to sport the burnt orange and white as a Texas Longhorn, but there have been few that were more special than Bijan Robinson. 

The running back has taken home numerous accolades following his dominance this season, including the Doak Walker Award which is given annually to the best running back in college football. 

On Tuesday, though, he added yet another accomplishment to his already full mantle. Robinson was named a Sporting News First Team All-American, which is his fourth first team All-American honor. 

With his place on the Sporting News All-American first team, Robinson is officially a consensus All-American. He becomes the eighth running back in Texas history to do so, further etching his name as a Longhorn legend. 

Robinson did it all for the Longhorns on offense, rushing for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns while adding 314 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns through the air.

Now, he will likely turn his attention to the next level as he is widely considered the best running back in the upcoming NFL draft. Wherever he gets drafted, though, will never take away Robinson's status as a Longhorn legend.  

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

GettyImages-83751160
Play
News

Ex-Texas Tech Coach, Longhorns Rival Mike Leach Dead at 61

Legendary head coach Mike Leach passes away at age 61.

By Matt Galatzan
1434799778-850x560
Play
News

Why Keeping Brennan Marion Is Crucial For Texas In 2023

Will the return of Brennan Marion help Texas keep Xavier Worthy for 2023?

By Cole Thompson
Bijan Robinson
Play
Football

Pair of Longhorn Playmakers Named AP All-Americans

Bijan Robinson and Jaylan Ford rode standout seasons to earning AP All-American honors.

By Connor Zimmerlee

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

GettyImages-83751160
News

Ex-Texas Tech Coach, Longhorns Rival Mike Leach Dead at 61

Legendary head coach Mike Leach passes away at age 61.

By Matt Galatzan
1434799778-850x560
News

Why Keeping Brennan Marion Is Crucial For Texas In 2023

Will the return of Brennan Marion help Texas keep Xavier Worthy for 2023?

By Cole Thompson
Bijan Robinson
Football

Pair of Longhorn Playmakers Named AP All-Americans

Bijan Robinson and Jaylan Ford rode standout seasons to earning AP All-American honors.

By Connor Zimmerlee
rodney terry 443
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Coach Rodney Terry Discusses 'Difficult Day' in Wake of Chris Beard Suspension

Texas Longhorns acting head coach Rodney Terry shared some brief thoughts on Chris Beard following Monday's overtime win over the Rice Owls.

By Zach Dimmitt
jabari rice 4343
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Squeak Past Rice in Overtime Hours After Chris Beard Suspension

The No. 7 Texas Longhorns played a thrilling overtime game on a day where basketball became somewhat of an afterthought in Austin.

By Zach Dimmitt
beard vtech
News

Chris Beard Felony Charge: Disturbing Details Emerge in Texas Longhorns Coach Arrest

New details on the arrest of Texas Longhorns coach Chris Beard have emerged via the arrest affidavit.

By Matt Galatzan
dylan disu 3221
Men's Basketball

How to Watch, Preview: No. 7 Texas Longhorns vs. Rice Owls

The Longhorns look to block off outside distractions against a tough in-state rival.

By Adam Glick
USATSI_19577010
News

Longhorns Coach Chris Beard Suspended Indefinitely Following Arrest

Texas Longhorns basketball coach Chris Beard has been suspended following his arrest on domestic violence charges

By Matt Galatzan