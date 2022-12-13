Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Earns Consensus All-American Honors

There have been numerous running backs to sport the burnt orange and white as a Texas Longhorn, but there have been few that were more special than Bijan Robinson.

The running back has taken home numerous accolades following his dominance this season, including the Doak Walker Award which is given annually to the best running back in college football.

On Tuesday, though, he added yet another accomplishment to his already full mantle. Robinson was named a Sporting News First Team All-American, which is his fourth first team All-American honor.

With his place on the Sporting News All-American first team, Robinson is officially a consensus All-American. He becomes the eighth running back in Texas history to do so, further etching his name as a Longhorn legend.

Robinson did it all for the Longhorns on offense, rushing for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns while adding 314 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns through the air.

Now, he will likely turn his attention to the next level as he is widely considered the best running back in the upcoming NFL draft. Wherever he gets drafted, though, will never take away Robinson's status as a Longhorn legend.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.