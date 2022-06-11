Bijan Robinson joins SirusXM to talk about 2022 College Football Season

Bijan Robinson discusses what he has been doing in the offseason and how he is becoming more of a leader

The Texas Longhorns were one of the biggest disappointments in College Football last year. They went 5-7 which included a rare non-invitation to a bowl game. Can the Longhorns turn their fortunes around in 2022?

Texas star running back Bijan Robinson will look to be the veteran catalyst for this Texas offense. He is coming off an exceptional 2021 campaign, which included 1264 yards rushing, 11 touchdowns, and 5.9 yards per carry. Robinson took the college football world by storm with his explosive first step and physical style of running.

In the interview with SiriusXM Robinson talks about what he has learned in the offseason and how to better the 2022 Texas Longhorn Football; “My mentality for the game… better my game and be a better leader for the team”.

You can watch the full interview here:

If the Longhorns want to get back to competing for a New Year's Six bowls, the offense will be tasked with a lot of heavy lifting. Key players like Quinn Ewers, Wide Receiver Xavier Worthy, and Robinson will need to step in a big way.

Robinson also mentioned the OU rivalry game and how it compares to other rivalries in the sport; “The whole week there's so much preparation and the game itself is so special nothing like it in college football”.

Bijan Robinson will look to be the main leader of the Longhorns this year and hopefully turn the 2021 campaign into a distant memory.

You can follow Adam Glick on Twitter @adamglick39

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.