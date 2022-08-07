Skip to main content

Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Excited About Offensive Line Offseason Development

There is optimism the Texas offensive line will improve with talented freshmen.

The offensive line was an issue for the Texas Longhorns all season long in 2021. The coaching staff addressed the offensive line in recruiting by singing one of the best offensive line classes in Texas history with notable names that include Kelvin Banks and Devon Campbell.

All seven freshmen offensive linemen are now on campus and have impressed early in fall camp. Texas star running back Bijan Robinson is excited about the future of the offensive line.

Robinson raved about the offensive line's development in a recent press conference.

“This offseason, they’ve been working extremely hard on different things, on how to make the run game that much better, setting up holes, setting up angles," Robinson said. "I see a lot of angles that are setting up to create open space. Even just these two practices — I know they’re not in pads yet — but I see so much improvement on the offensive line.”

Robinson needs the offensive line to step up in order to keep him healthy and have a historic final year at Texas. Robinson excels at finding gaps when none are given to him, but if the offensive line can create those gaps for him, his job will be much easier.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

10362882
Play
Recruiting

Priority Edge Rusher Braylan Shelby Announces College Decision

The Longhorns lost out on another top in-state edge rusher.

By Michael GresserAug 6, 2022 1:24 PM EDT
Aug 6, 2022 1:24 PM EDT
USATSI_16967361
Play
Football

Texas Breaks All-Time Season Ticket Sales Record

The Longhorns are set to host seven home games this upcoming season.

By Connor ZimmerleeAug 6, 2022 8:17 AM EDT
Aug 6, 2022 8:17 AM EDT
Screen Shot 2022-08-05 at 2.48.23 PM
Play
Recruiting

Top LB Target Derion Gullette Announces Commitment

The Longhorns landed an elite prospect at a position of need.

By Michael GresserAug 5, 2022 4:01 PM EDT
Aug 5, 2022 4:01 PM EDT

Robinson currently has the fourth-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy in 2022 at +2000 via DraftKings. The prestigious trophy is attainable for Robinson if the Texas offensive line is substantially improved. 

You can follow Michael Gresser on Twitter @gresser_michael

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

10362882
Recruiting

Priority Edge Rusher Braylan Shelby Announces College Decision

The Longhorns lost out on another top in-state edge rusher.

By Michael GresserAug 6, 2022 1:24 PM EDT
USATSI_16967361
Football

Texas Breaks All-Time Season Ticket Sales Record

The Longhorns are set to host seven home games this upcoming season.

By Connor ZimmerleeAug 6, 2022 8:17 AM EDT
Screen Shot 2022-08-05 at 2.48.23 PM
Recruiting

Top LB Target Derion Gullette Announces Commitment

The Longhorns landed an elite prospect at a position of need.

By Michael GresserAug 5, 2022 4:01 PM EDT
61I8893
Football

Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Texas Longhorns vs. Kansas State Wildcats

The Wildcats present a dangerous road test for the Longhorns.

By Michael GresserAug 5, 2022 2:30 PM EDT
bijan robinson
Football

Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Reveals New & ‘Important’ Part of His Game

Robinson is embracing a newfound team-first responsibility as a running back.

By Zach DimmittAug 5, 2022 1:58 PM EDT
Steve Sarkisian
Football

Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian: We Must 'Respond Better to Adversity' This Season

Sarkisian addressed the Longhorns' inability to handle adversity last season.

By Connor ZimmerleeAug 4, 2022 6:12 PM EDT
McVay sark
Football

Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Reveals What He Learned From Rams Coach Sean McVay

Sarkisian is looking for some championship-winning influence after a 5-7 season.

By Zach DimmittAug 4, 2022 4:06 PM EDT
sims
Men's Basketball

'Ask Your Boy': Duncan Robinson Reveals Longhorns Ex Jericho Sims' Trash Talk

The soft-spoken Sims gave the Miami Heat a taste of what he's capable this past January.

By Zach DimmittAug 4, 2022 3:14 PM EDT