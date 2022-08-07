The offensive line was an issue for the Texas Longhorns all season long in 2021. The coaching staff addressed the offensive line in recruiting by singing one of the best offensive line classes in Texas history with notable names that include Kelvin Banks and Devon Campbell.

All seven freshmen offensive linemen are now on campus and have impressed early in fall camp. Texas star running back Bijan Robinson is excited about the future of the offensive line.

Robinson raved about the offensive line's development in a recent press conference.

“This offseason, they’ve been working extremely hard on different things, on how to make the run game that much better, setting up holes, setting up angles," Robinson said. "I see a lot of angles that are setting up to create open space. Even just these two practices — I know they’re not in pads yet — but I see so much improvement on the offensive line.”

Robinson needs the offensive line to step up in order to keep him healthy and have a historic final year at Texas. Robinson excels at finding gaps when none are given to him, but if the offensive line can create those gaps for him, his job will be much easier.

Robinson currently has the fourth-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy in 2022 at +2000 via DraftKings. The prestigious trophy is attainable for Robinson if the Texas offensive line is substantially improved.

