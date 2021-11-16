With Texas' Robinson Out, Roschon Johnson Lives Up To Leader Role

The end of one season could be the start of another. At least that makes sense in the theory of Texas at its running back group.

Sophomore Bijan Robinson suffered a dislocated elbow in the loss to Kansas and will not play in the team’s final two games of the season. Veteran Roschon Johnson is expected to see a bulk of the load.

Johnson is a leader in the locker room. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian and a multitude of players have called him out personally due to his worth ethic, passion and vocal presence on the staff despite playing the secondary back.

Now more than ever, Texas (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) needs Johnson in more ways than one to close out a long season on the Forty Acres.

"Going from here on out, it's a matter of learning and correcting what I can correct," Johnson said Tuesday. "I just have to put my best foot forward."

Johnson said his approach to practice as the new lead back has not changed. The role for Sarkisian to trust his go-to weapon has. Robinson embodied the true workings of what a "bell cow" running back is in today's game.

The Tucson native ranked eighth among FBS players in all-purpose yards with 1,422. Robinson also led Texas with 1,127 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 195 carries, and ranked second on the team in receptions (26), receiving yards (295), and receiving touchdowns (four).

"This guy embodies what a true champion looks like. He’s a tremendous teammate, a great leader," Sarkisian said. "He’s got unbelievable work ethic. And oh, by the way, he’s really talented. And I think we saw all of that here. We want him to get healthy and get himself back because I think he’s primed for a big-time junior season.”

Johnson now must work while playing injured. Playing with turf toe, his carries have been sporadic over the past four games, recording two carries against Oklahoma State, five against Baylor and Iowa State respectively, and six against Kansas in the overtime loss.

Currently, the junior is second on the team in rushing yards. He's nearly 700 yards behind Robinson with 313 total.

"Him (Robinson) as a person and obviously his natural ability to play the game of football is incredible," Johnson said of his fellow running back. "When you have a person like that, it's truly special."

Robinson is much more than just a running back for the Horns. He's a majority of the offensive production Sarkisian has leaned on this fall. Through eight games, Robinson has accounted for nearly 60 percent of the Texas rushing attack and roughly a quarter of the team's scoring.

The Longhorns have 50 total offensive touchdowns this season. Robinson is responsible for 30 percent (15) of that production.

Texas is hopeful to return speedster runner Keilan Robinson this week following his brief stint on the COVID-19 protocol list. Freshman Jonathon Brooks could also see his role expand, though the Horns are currently monitoring a shoulder injury suffered in practice.

Keilan Robinson is speed. Brooks is power. Combined? Maybe they meet the same production as Bijan Robinson to close out with two wins on the year?

The focal point will be on Johnson, who already has adapted since arriving in Austin back in January of 2019. Initially a quarterback prospect, then-coach Tom Herman needed depth in the backfield.

This is who Johnson is at his core. A no-nonsense "yes" man who will do what it takes to help his team win. He's spoken that into existence this season as a leader in the locker room.

"Ro's a great leader and he leads those guys," defensive back Anthony Cook said. "His ability on the field, to make those guys miss and do what's good for the offense, he has the ability to get yards. We have complete faith in Ro."

Texas will travel to West Virginia (4-6, 2-5) on Saturday before returning home for the season finale against Kansas State (7-3, 4-3) on Nov. 26. The Longhorns must win both games to be bowl eligible.

