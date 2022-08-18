Bijan Robinson Among Todd McShay’s Top NFL Draft Prospects

The Texas Longhorns have the luxury of handing the ball off to arguably the nation’s top running back, Bijan Robinson. Robinson is entering his third season at Texas with first-round NFL Draft aspirations. If Robinson puts together a strong junior campaign, a first-round selection will be in reach.

ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay released his list of the top 2023 NFL Draft prospects, and Robinson was ranked number eight.

"Robinson is a patient runner with quick feet and excellent burst through the hole," McShay said. "He is a big back who is difficult to get on the ground -- his 81 forced missed tackles ranked sixth in the FBS last season -- thanks to outstanding contact balance. He falls forward at the end of runs, and he has the strength to push the pile. Robinson ran for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, and he has averaged 6.5 yards per carry over his two seasons. He's also an effective route runner and displays soft hands in the pass game."

If Robinson hears his name called on day one of the NFL Draft, he would be the first Longhorn selected in the first-round since defensive tackle Malcom Brown in 2015. Brown was taken 32nd overall by the New England Patriots.

He would also be the first Longhorn drafted on offense in the first-round since quarterback Vince Young in 2006. Young was taken third overall by the Tennessee Titans.

NFL Draft analysts often dock Robinson for his inability to block on passing plays. If Robinson wants his best chance at a first-round selection, he must focus on improving his pass protection this season. Outside of pass protection, there is little Robinson cannot do.

Robinson currently has the fifth-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy in 2022 and the best odds among all running backs at +2200 via DraftKings.

Robinson will begin his Heisman hopeful season on Sept. 3rd at home against UL-Monroe.

