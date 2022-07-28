Texas' Bijan Robinson Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

There might not be a more popular Texas Longhorn currently than running back Bijan Robinson, and for good reason. As arguably the best running back in college football and a potential first round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Robinson is the guy for Texas.

On Thursday he was added to yet another award watch list with his name placed on the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.

Created in 2005, the Wuerffel Trophy is presented annually to the college football player that best combines exemplary community service with academic and athletic achievement. Should he win the award, Robinson would become the second Longhorn to do so, joining Sam Acho (2010).

While Robinson will undoubtedly be a major catalyst for the Longhorns' success this season, however much or little that may be, he will continue to make an impact in the community off the field as well.

Robinson has also been recognized on the Doak Walker Award and Maxwell Award watch lists and was named the Preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team. He has also been named a preseason First Team All-American by Athlon Sports, Phil Steele and The Sporting News.

