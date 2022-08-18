Two Longhorns Make ESPN’s List of Top 100 Players For 2022

Despite a disappointing start to Steve Sarkisian's tenure as head coach, the Texas Longhorns have elite talent at the offensive skill positions. ESPN released their list of the top 100 players for 2022, and the Longhorns had two names featured.

Running back Bijan Robinson was ranked as the number five player by ESPN, while wide receiver Xavier Worthy came in at 51.

Bijan Robinson

"Robinson has Heisman potential," ESPN said. "Running for 1,127 yards and averaging 5.8 yards per carry last season despite Texas' offensive line issues and missing the final two games of last season after suffering an elbow injury. In what could be his final season in Austin, Robinson is primed for a huge year."

Robinson highlights arguably the nation’s top running back unit. Robinson will see the majority of the touches, but Roschon Johnson is too talented to keep off the field and will take carries away from Robinson.

Robinson currently has the fifth-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy in 2022 and the best odds among all running backs at +2200 via DraftKings.

Xavier Worthy

"Worthy broke out against Oklahoma last year with nine catches for 261 yards and two touchdowns en route to a freshman All-America season," ESPN said. "The Longhorns have big hopes for an encore for Worthy, who finished with 62 catches for 981 yards and 12 TDs despite catching two or fewer passes in four games."

Worthy was considered by many to be the best true-freshman wide receiver a season ago, and his numbers back it up.

Worthy was already expected to have a monster sophomore campaign, but with the recent news of Isaiah Neyor’s knee injury, Worthy will need to put up even greater numbers to make up for the loss.

The Longhorns have a chance to be the most prolific offense in the Big 12 if Robinson and Worthy live up to their lofty preseason expectations.

You can follow Michael Gresser on Twitter @gresser_michael

