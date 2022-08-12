Skip to main content

Texas Projected to Make Cheez-It Bowl Versus ACC Contender

The Longhorns are expected to take a big leap after missing a bowl game in 2021.

The Texas Longhorns missed out on a bowl game in 2021 after finishing 5-7. This marked the first time the Longhorns missed out on a bowl game since 2016. The Longhorns are expected to take a big leap in Year 2 under Steve Sarkisian. CBS Sports released their 2022 bowl game projections and predicted the Longhorns to face the NC State Wolfpack in the Cheez-It Bowl.

The Wolfpack went 9-3 in 2021 and finished second in the ACC Atlantic Division. They are expected to be a top contender in the ACC this season, led by veteran quarterback Devin Leary. Leary currently has the 10th best odds among quarterbacks to win the Heisman Trophy in 2022 at +5000 via DraftKings

Much of NC State’s success last season was due to their standout defense. The Wolfpack finished second in the ACC with 19.7 points allowed per game.

The Texas roster will be sustainability improved in 2022. The Texas coaching staff was active in the transfer portal. They most notably added quarterback Quinn Ewers from Ohio State. Ewers was the number one overall player in his class coming out of high school. 

The Longhorns also added talented offensive playmakers, including wide receiver Isaiah Neyor from Wyoming and tight end Jahleel Billingsley from Alabama, among others.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Agiye Hall
Play
Football

Longhorns Sarkisian Releases Statement on Agiye Hall Arrest, Suspension

Hall has been suspended indefinitely for conduct detrimental to the program

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_18696247
Play
Football

Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Texas Longhorns vs. TCU Horned Frogs

The Horned Frogs look to strike revenge on the Longhorns in 2022.

By Adam Glick2 hours ago
2 hours ago
USATSI_18181063
Play
News

'We Have Experience': Texas' Jordan Whittington Raves Over Longhorns New Receivers

Veteran Jordan Whittington is high on the additions of five new receivers joining Texas in 2022.

By Cole Thompson3 hours ago
3 hours ago

CBS Sports is predicting that these portal additions will help the Longhorns reach a respectable bowl game in 2022 against a talented Wolfpack roster.

You can follow Michael Gresser on Twitter @gresser_michael

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Agiye Hall
Football

Longhorns Sarkisian Releases Statement on Agiye Hall Arrest, Suspension

Hall has been suspended indefinitely for conduct detrimental to the program

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
USATSI_18696247
Football

Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Texas Longhorns vs. TCU Horned Frogs

The Horned Frogs look to strike revenge on the Longhorns in 2022.

By Adam Glick2 hours ago
USATSI_18181063
News

'We Have Experience': Texas' Jordan Whittington Raves Over Longhorns New Receivers

Veteran Jordan Whittington is high on the additions of five new receivers joining Texas in 2022.

By Cole Thompson3 hours ago
jordan whittington
Football

Longhorns WR Jordan Whittington Reveals Fresh Motivation, New Ice Cream Flavor

Whittington is keeping his head up as his ever-important final season approaches.

By Zach Dimmitt5 hours ago
Payton Kirkland - Hook'em - Aug. 10, 2022 at Cedric Baxter's Commitment Ceremony
Recruiting

Longhorns Commit Payton Kirkland Calls Kyle Flood ‘Best Oline Developer in College Football’

Payton Kirkland is ready to bring a national championship back to Austin.

By Michael Gresser20 hours ago
Maalik Murphy
Football

Sarkisian: 'You See the Talent' of Longhorns QB Maalik Murphy

Murphy has become the forgotten third name in a tight two-man position battle, but Sarksian has been paying attention.

By Zach DimmittAug 11, 2022 3:48 PM EDT
Arch
Recruiting

Why Longhorns Commit Arch Manning's No. 10 SI99 Ranking Is So Polarizing

The Longhorns prized commit is ranked No. 10 for Sports Illustrated, eight spots lower than any other recruiting service.

By Matt GalatzanAug 11, 2022 1:09 PM EDT
Payton Kirkland and Cedric Baxter, Jr. - Aug. 10, 2022 - Photo good for Cover Hero
Podcast

Podcast: Cedric Baxter Texas Impact, Fall Camp Defensive Preview

We preview the defensive side of the ball and what top storylines to look out for.

By Adam GlickAug 11, 2022 10:33 AM EDT