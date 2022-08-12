The Texas Longhorns missed out on a bowl game in 2021 after finishing 5-7. This marked the first time the Longhorns missed out on a bowl game since 2016. The Longhorns are expected to take a big leap in Year 2 under Steve Sarkisian. CBS Sports released their 2022 bowl game projections and predicted the Longhorns to face the NC State Wolfpack in the Cheez-It Bowl.

The Wolfpack went 9-3 in 2021 and finished second in the ACC Atlantic Division. They are expected to be a top contender in the ACC this season, led by veteran quarterback Devin Leary. Leary currently has the 10th best odds among quarterbacks to win the Heisman Trophy in 2022 at +5000 via DraftKings.

Much of NC State’s success last season was due to their standout defense. The Wolfpack finished second in the ACC with 19.7 points allowed per game.

The Texas roster will be sustainability improved in 2022. The Texas coaching staff was active in the transfer portal. They most notably added quarterback Quinn Ewers from Ohio State. Ewers was the number one overall player in his class coming out of high school.

The Longhorns also added talented offensive playmakers, including wide receiver Isaiah Neyor from Wyoming and tight end Jahleel Billingsley from Alabama, among others.

CBS Sports is predicting that these portal additions will help the Longhorns reach a respectable bowl game in 2022 against a talented Wolfpack roster.

You can follow Michael Gresser on Twitter @gresser_michael

