Texas Breaks All-Time Season Ticket Sales Record

The Longhorns are set to host seven home games this upcoming season.

The Texas Longhorns enter the 2022 season looking to get back on track in year two under coach Steve Sarkisian.

After finishing a disappointing 5-7 in his first year as the Texas coach, Sarkisian landed an elite 2022 recruiting class. Headlining that class were transfer pickups quarterback Quinn Ewers from Ohio State and receiver Isaiah Neyor from Wyoming. 

An exciting recruiting class and returning talent, including Heisman hopeful running back Bijan Robinson, has Longhorn fans cautiously optimistic heading into Sarkisian's second season. The expectations realistically aren't national title or bust, but an improvement from 5-7 would go a long way. 

As they look to rebound this season, the Longhorns will be doing so in front of sellout crowds in a season featuring a rare seven home games. Those seven home games are: 

Sept. 3 - Louisiana Monroe Warhawks

Sept. 10 - Alabama Crimson Tide

Sept. 17 - UTSA Roadrunners

Oct. 1 - West Virginia Mountaineers

Oct. 15 - Iowa State Cyclones

Nov. 12 - TCU Horned Frogs

Nov. 25 - Baylor Bears

Texas announced on Friday that season ticket sales for the upcoming year have surpassed the all-time record, breaking the previous record of just over 63,000 seats set in 2019. 

Whether or not the Longhorns bounce back in Sarkisian's second year, or his seat warms up with another disappointing season is yet to be seen. However, what can be said for sure is that Longhorns' fans will come out in droves to support their school, even following a 5-7 season. 

