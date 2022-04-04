WATCH: Longhorns WR Casey Cain Makes Circus Catch From Quinn Ewers in Spring Practice

Redshirt freshman Casey Cain is making a name for himself during the Longhorns' Spring Football camp

Spring practice has kicked off for the Texas Longhorns, with Steve Sarkisian leading the way ahead of his second season as head coach.

One key addition remains standout transfer Quinn Ewers, who will now compete against Hudson Card for the starting quarterback position.

On Sunday, Ewers connected with a lesser-known wide receiver in the 2021 class out of New Orleans, Casey Cain. Take a look:

The redshirt freshman wide receiver has made quite the impression during the first few weeks of practice. For Sarkisian, this is a good sign for a receiver room that is lacking in depth.

Currently, the Longhorns will roll with Xavier Worthy, Jordan Whittington, Isaiah Neyor, and Marcus Washington as the receivers that will help move the ball through the air.

Worthy, who led the Longhorns in receiving yards last season, has high aspirations for the year ahead:

“I just want to build off that,” Worthy said. “Go win a Big 12 championship.”

Nevertheless, if Cain continues to show flashes making plays, he’ll surely get his chance to work his way up the depth chart and receive more minutes going forward.

On the ground, Heisman candidate Bijan Robinson will aim to continue his success on the field and take this offense to the next level.

