What Arch Manning Commitment Means For Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian

Arch Manning announced late Thursday morning his commitment to the University of Texas. The commitment sent shockwaves throughout the college football world. For coach Steve Sarkisian, this is the biggest commitment he has landed while being on the 40 acres.

Coach Sarkisian is looking to build a new standard at Texas, and he has made it apparent that recruiting is his top priority. The Manning commitment is also sure to help send more recruits to Austin ahead of the 2022-2023 recruiting classes.

The 2022 season will be a huge stepping stone for the career of coach Sarkisian at Texas. He is looking to erase the disastrous 2021 campaign in which the Longhorns finished 5-7. A star player like Manning at the quarterback position could be the turning point for coach Sark’s tenure at Texas.

A lot of credit goes to coach Sarkisian and his staff in building momentum despite a lackluster season. With this commitment, he has changed the narrative for the Longhorns ahead of the 2022 season.

The Texas Longhorns now have Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning at the quarterback position. More importantly, Coach Sark has proved to be an elite recruiter and shown that Austin is a premier destination.

With the commitment of Manning, the upcoming expectations for years to come at Texas just went through the roof. How Sark manages these lofty expectations remains to be seen. Manning’s likely first season will also be the first season with the Longhorns in the SEC.

The spotlight of the college football world will be locked in on coach Sarkisian. The heat that will be felt under the brightest of lights, making a scorching Texas summer day seem rather benign.

