Longhorns Commit Armani Winfield Debuts At No. 17 in SI All American's WR Rankings

SI All American unveiled their wide receivers watch list for the 2022 class on Thursday, with Longhorns WR commit Armani Winfield making an appearance in the top-20.

Texas Longhorns receiver commit Armani Winfield remains one of the more elite commits in the entire 2022 Longhorn class.

On Thursday, SI All-American's John Garcia revealed his top wide receivers ranked 11-25, and placed Winfield at No. 17. The prospect has seen criticism for his lack of speed, yet he has all the tools to be successful under the new system in Austin.

Here is what Garcia had to say about Winfield:

17. Armani Winfield Vitals: 6'2", 185 pounds School: Lewisville (Texas) High School Recruiting: Committed to Texas “Winfield is a smooth and polished wide receiver with advanced route running technique. Translated that means he’s an easy fit for Steve Sarkisian’s offense. Although he lacks the vertical explosiveness of other wideouts on this list, Winfield maximizes his vertical speed with sound technique and a quality second gear. The in-state pledge has clean hands and long arms, giving him good range at the position. His foot quickness and route running prowess should allow Winfield to be an impactful chain mover for the Longhorns."

Winfield has a little bit of everything to his game. His big body and long arms have allowed him to compete in various track events throughout high school.

As the first official commit for the next Texas head coach, Steve Sarkisian, Winfield made his decision in the middle of Alabama‘s national championship game against Ohio State.

This was a game where Sarkisian put on a show as Alabama's offensive coordinator leading the tide to a 52-21 win over the Buckeyes.

