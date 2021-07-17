Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsPodcast
Search
Publish date:

Longhorns Commit Armani Winfield Debuts At No. 17 in SI All American's WR Rankings

SI All American unveiled their wide receivers watch list for the 2022 class on Thursday, with Longhorns WR commit Armani Winfield making an appearance in the top-20.
Author:

Texas Longhorns receiver commit Armani Winfield remains one of the more elite commits in the entire 2022 Longhorn class.

On Thursday, SI All-American's John Garcia revealed his top wide receivers ranked 11-25, and placed Winfield at No. 17. The prospect has seen criticism for his lack of speed, yet he has all the tools to be successful under the new system in Austin.

Here is what Garcia had to say about Winfield:

17. Armani Winfield

Vitals: 6'2", 185 pounds

School: Lewisville (Texas) High School

Recruiting: Committed to Texas

“Winfield is a smooth and polished wide receiver with advanced route running technique. Translated that means he’s an easy fit for Steve Sarkisian’s offense. Although he lacks the vertical explosiveness of other wideouts on this list, Winfield maximizes his vertical speed with sound technique and a quality second gear. 

The in-state pledge has clean hands and long arms, giving him good range at the position. His foot quickness and route running prowess should allow Winfield to be an impactful chain mover for the Longhorns."

READ MORE: Longhorns Ex Sam Ehlinger Works With Mahomes, Top QB Quinn Ewers: Here’s Why

READ MORE: Around The Big 12: Oklahoma State Trusting Veteran QB's Direction And Defense

Recommended Articles

9967333
Play
Football

Longhorns Commit Armani Winfield Debuts At No. 17 in SI All American's WR Rankings

SI All American unveiled their wide receivers watch list for the 2022 class on Thursday, with Longhorns WR commit Armani Winfield making an appearance in the top-20

USATSI_16409585
Play
News

Around The Big 12: Oklahoma State Trusting Veteran QB's Direction And Defense

Spencer Sanders must be the guy for Oklahoma State and Mike Gundy to win a title in 2021

A24I5397
Play
News

Longhorns Ex Sam Ehlinger Works With Mahomes, Top QB Quinn Ewers: Here’s Why

One of the nation's top quarterback recruits, Quinn Ewers, was seen working out with Longhorns legend Sam Ehlinger in Fort Worth this week. But does this mean anything for Texas?

Winfield has a little bit of everything to his game. His big body and long arms have allowed him to compete in various track events throughout high school.

As the first official commit for the next Texas head coach, Steve Sarkisian, Winfield made his decision in the middle of Alabama‘s national championship game against Ohio State. 

This was a game where Sarkisian put on a show as Alabama's offensive coordinator leading the tide to a 52-21 win over the Buckeyes. 

CONTINUE READING: Big 12 Officials: Horns Down Will Lead To A Taunting Penalty

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

9967333
Football

Longhorns Commit Armani Winfield Debuts At No. 17 in SI All American's WR Rankings

SI All American unveiled their wide receivers watch list for the 2022 class on Thursday, with Longhorns WR commit Armani Winfield making an appearance in the top-20

USATSI_16409585
News

Around The Big 12: Oklahoma State Trusting Veteran QB's Direction And Defense

Spencer Sanders must be the guy for Oklahoma State and Mike Gundy to win a title in 2021

A24I5397
News

Longhorns Ex Sam Ehlinger Works With Mahomes, Top QB Quinn Ewers: Here’s Why

One of the nation's top quarterback recruits, Quinn Ewers, was seen working out with Longhorns legend Sam Ehlinger in Fort Worth this week. But does this mean anything for Texas?

USATSI_16413566
Longhorns in the pros

Ex-Longhorn Jordan Spieth Three Shots Back At Open Championship

Jordan Spieth, Dylan Frittelli, Scottie Scheffler all within four shots of 36-hole lead held by Louis Oosthuizen

USATSI_16410117
News

Texas' Bijan Robinson Is Just Scratching The Surface For Longhorns' Offense

After a strong finish in 2020, Bijan Robinson is looking to be the "it" running back in 2021.

horns down baker
News

Sooners Ex QB Baker Mayfield Earns ‘Horns Down’ for Trolling Longhorns

Baker Mayfield is a troll. But he is a high-profile troll.

USATSI_15375406
News

Way-Too-Early Predictions: Texas VS Oklahoma State

The staff of LonghornsCountry.com gives their way-too-early predictions for the matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma State Cowboys

USATSI_16409735
News

Big 12 Media Days: Sarkisian Committed To Bringing Winning Days Back To Texas

Steve Sarkisian is committed on making sure his first season is a memorable one in Austin.