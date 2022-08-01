Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown named to Lombardi Award Watch List

As the Texas Longhorns prepare to start the 2022 season in September, there is cautious optimism surrounding the program. If everything clicks for Texas, then it could be a rebound in year two under coach Steve Sarkisian.

Any possible rebound though relies heavily on the Longhorns' defense, a defensive unit with a lot of question marks heading into the season. From those question marks the Longhorns hope will come the true emergence of linebacker DeMarvion Overshown.

A fifth-year senior, Overshown is a veteran both on the field and in the locker room for Texas and appears primed for a productive final season. The hype surrounding Overshown has been steady all offseason, as the linebacker has been placed on several award watch lists. On Monday afternoon, he was named to another.



Overshown was named to the Lombardi Award Watch List on Monday, which is presented annually to the college football offensive or defensive lineman, who in addition to outstanding performance and ability, best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame Head Coach Vince Lombardi.

Overshown played and started in 10 games for the Longhorns last season, leading the team in both total and solo tackles, with 74 and 38 respectively. He would also rank second in tackles for loss with 5.5.

