Skip to main content

Longhorns LB DeMarvion Overshown Named A Semifinalist for Butkus Award

The Longhorns standout linebacker had his success this season recognized by the Butkus Foundation.

If you watched the Texas Longhorns last season and then have tuned in regularly, the improvement from one year to the next on defense is night and day. 

Of course, several factors go into that improvement, but linebacker DeMarvion Overshown taking another step as a player is one of the biggest. His improvement has not gone unnoticed either as on Tuesday, he was named a semifinalist for the Butkus Award.

The Butkus Award, established in 1985, is given annually to the top linebackers at the high school, collegiate and professional levels of football. Previously a collegiate-level award, it was expanded to include high school and college in 2008. 

This is Overshown's second consecutive year as a semifinalist for the award. He would be the second Longhorn to win the award, with Derrick Johnson winning it in 2004. Johnson was also named a finalist for the award in 2003, as was Sergio Kindle in 2009.

Overshown has played in all eight of Texas' games this season, starting in seven of them. He has recorded 58 tackles, 31 of which were solo, with a career-high 2.5 sacks. In every game, Overshown has recorded at least five tackles, including a season-high 10 tackles against UTSA in Week 3.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Steve Sarkisian
Play
Football

Longhorns Make Cut for 1st College Football Playoff Rankings

The Texas Longhorns made a somewhat surprising appearance in the first installment of the College Football Playoff rankings.

By Zach Dimmitt
Sam Ehlinger
Play
Longhorns in the pros

Former Longhorn Sam Ehlinger Shows Promise in NFL Debut

Indianapolis Colts lose 17-16 heartbreaker in Sam Ehlinger’s first career NFL Start.

By Adam Glick
bijan robinson 2111
Play
Football

Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Tabbed as Maxwell Award Semifinalist

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson is being recognized ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Kansas State Wildcats.

By Zach Dimmitt

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (1)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns

Steve Sarkisian
Football

Longhorns Make Cut for 1st College Football Playoff Rankings

The Texas Longhorns made a somewhat surprising appearance in the first installment of the College Football Playoff rankings.

By Zach Dimmitt
Sam Ehlinger
Longhorns in the pros

Former Longhorn Sam Ehlinger Shows Promise in NFL Debut

Indianapolis Colts lose 17-16 heartbreaker in Sam Ehlinger’s first career NFL Start.

By Adam Glick
bijan robinson 2111
Football

Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Tabbed as Maxwell Award Semifinalist

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson is being recognized ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Kansas State Wildcats.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19280880
Football

How to Watch: Longhorns vs. Kansas State

The Longhorns will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Kansas State Wildcats. Here is how to watch and listen.

By Matthew Postins
Steve Sarkisian
Football

Looking at Tickets Prices for Texas-Kansas State

Texas fans making the trip to Manhattan should look to SI Tickets to find deals to attend Saturday's game.

By Matthew Postins
USATSI_19280882
Football

Longhorns Move in Fan Nation Big 12 Power Rankings

The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites voted on the league power rankings after Week 9 of the college football season.

By Matthew Postins
Jalin Flores
Baseball

Standout Performers From Longhorns 24-1 Fall Ball Win Over San Jacinto

The Longhorns finished up their second fall ball game in dominant fashion against San Jacinto.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_17237221
Football

Steve Sarkisian Praises 'Fantastic Player,’ Wildcats RB Deuce Vaughn

Steve Sarkisian had plenty of praise for Wildcats' running back Deuce Vaughn ahead of Saturday's game.

By Connor Zimmerlee