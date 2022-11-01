Longhorns LB DeMarvion Overshown Named A Semifinalist for Butkus Award

If you watched the Texas Longhorns last season and then have tuned in regularly, the improvement from one year to the next on defense is night and day.

Of course, several factors go into that improvement, but linebacker DeMarvion Overshown taking another step as a player is one of the biggest. His improvement has not gone unnoticed either as on Tuesday, he was named a semifinalist for the Butkus Award.

The Butkus Award, established in 1985, is given annually to the top linebackers at the high school, collegiate and professional levels of football. Previously a collegiate-level award, it was expanded to include high school and college in 2008.

This is Overshown's second consecutive year as a semifinalist for the award. He would be the second Longhorn to win the award, with Derrick Johnson winning it in 2004. Johnson was also named a finalist for the award in 2003, as was Sergio Kindle in 2009.

Overshown has played in all eight of Texas' games this season, starting in seven of them. He has recorded 58 tackles, 31 of which were solo, with a career-high 2.5 sacks. In every game, Overshown has recorded at least five tackles, including a season-high 10 tackles against UTSA in Week 3.

