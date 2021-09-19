Longhorns DL T'Vondre Sweat Leaves Rice Game With Injury
Entering their Saturday night tilt with the Rice Owls, the Texas Longhorns were already suspect along their defensive front seven.
However, things took another bad turn for Texas early on in the first quarter, when rotational defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat went down with a lower-body injury.
Sweat would emerge from the bottom of the pile after a second-down run, hobbling and waving to the sidelines for the training staff, and would be unable to get off the field under his own power.
Just before the injury, the Longhorns had given up a huge run up the middle for a big gain into their own territory, setting up Rice with an early scoring opportunity.
Luckily for the defense, the drive would stall there with Texas forcing a 29-yard field goal attempt. The attempt would sail wide, with the Longhorns escaping with minimal damage.
So far this season with the Horns, Sweat has been an impact player, albeit one that doesn't totally show up in that stat book, sitting with seven tackles and.5 tackles for loss through the first two games.
