Longhorns Dominate, Ewers Picked As Aaron Rodgers Heir in New ESPN Mock Draft
The Texas Longhorns have a lot of talent heading off to the 2025 NFL Draft. Headlined by quarterback Quinn Ewers, there are quite a few players who will end up being drafted within the first two rounds.
Ewers is arguably the most intriguing player in the draft class from Texas. No one knows where he will end up going or what pick he'll end up being selected with.
Some mock drafts have Ewers being a first-round pick, while others expect him to drop to the second round.
ESPN NFL Draft expert Matt Miller has released a new two-round mock draft. In that mock draft, he had the Longhorns dominating the first two rounds and Ewers being selected to be the heir apparent to Aaron Rodgers for the New York Jets.
Let's take a look at the players that Miller has being drafted in the first two rounds from Texas.
No. 10: Kelvin Banks Jr. to Chicago Bears
Banks is expected to be the highest-picked player coming from the Longhorns. In this mock draft, he would be selected to help protect Caleb Williams with the Bears at No. 10 overall.
No. 12: Matthew Golden to Dallas Cowboys
Among the fastest risers from a draft stock perspective, Golden has worked his way up to being a top half of the first-round pick. Landing with the Cowboys would be an intriguing destination for him and he would help the offense take a huge step alongside CeeDee Lamb.
No. 16: Jahdae Barron to Arizona Cardinals
The first Texas defensive player to be picked was Barron, who has become a legitimate star at the cornerback position. He would head off to the Cardinals in this projection and help Arizona try to turn its defense around into a strength.
No. 42: Quinn Ewers to New York Jets
Finally, Ewers comes off the baord. Being able to head to New York and learn from Rodgers would be an ideal scenario for him. After another year or two, Ewers could take over the starting job from the future Hall of Famer.
No. 50: Alfred Collins to Seattle Seahawks
Collins would be the final Longhorns' player drafted in the first two rounds. The Seahawks badly need defensive line help and this pick could lead to Collins getting playing time as a rookie. He would be a very good fit in Seattle and would be in a great situation to find NFL success.
