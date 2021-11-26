Skip to main content
    November 26, 2021
    Texas Ends Losing Streak, Takes Down Kansas State 22-17

    Texas Longhorns finally ended their losing streak Friday, beating Kansas State to gain momentum heading into the offseason
    AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns came into the final regular-season game of the season on Friday at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium against Kansas State looking to send their seniors into the future with one last win in front of their home crowd. 

    Yes, bowl eligibility was no longer on the table, but winning for the seniors and gaining some momentum heading into a vital offseason were both critical.

    Fortunately for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns, they were able to do just that, outlasting Kansas State 22-17 behind 26 carries for 136 yards and a touchdown from Roschon Johnson.

    Texas finished the regular season 5-7 overall and 3-6 in the Big 12 in Sarkisian's debut campaign. The Longhorns snapped a six-game losing streak.

    Texas now turns its attention towards rebuilding its roster from the ground up, solidifying depth, finding help in the trenches, and even potentially landing a new quarterback to lead the offense in 2022. 

    It won't be a simple process, but it will be one that Sarkisian and his coaching staff are committed to. 

    Things could move quickly for Texas as well, with the early signing period less than one month away, and a new influx of transfers sure to hit the market once the coaching carousel begins to heat up. 

    Until then, the Longhorns must also fix themselves schematically and culturally. 

    Once they are able to do that, maybe, just maybe, Texas can finally start to find its way back. 

