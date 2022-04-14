ESPN'S Preseason FPI: Longhorns on Verge of Playoff Contention?
No matter how the previous year went, Texas fans will always find something to cheer about headed into a new college football season. It's been that way for over a decade now, as the Longhorns have had just one 10-win season in the last 13 years.
Even after a 2021 campaign that saw the Longhorns secure their third five-win record since 2015, the optimism in the program remains high with Texas coach Steve Sarkisian entering his second season.
But one could argue - are Texas fan's expectations too high or is a turnaround season in store? According to ESPN's football power index, which is a "predictive rating system designed to measure team strength and project performance going forward," the Longhorns could have an unbelievable, expectation-exceeding year.
Texas comes in at No. 6 on the Preseason FPI Top 10. From one through five, Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, and Notre Dame are the only teams projected to have a better season than the Horns.
FPI's more specific projections looks at the likelihood of certain things happening. Here's how it pans out for the Longhorns:
Projected record: 9.4-3.2
Chance of winning out: 1.2 percent
Chance at six wins: 99.3 percent
Chance at Big 12 title: 41 percent
CFP appearance: 21 percent
Title game appearance: 6.9 percent
Win it all: 2.3 percent
Projections are still just projections, but the Longhorns looked like a team ready to contend for a Big 12 title before blowing an 18-point halftime lead to Oklahoma (ranked No. 8 in FPI). The loss was the start of a six-game losing streak for Texas.
Texas receiving a 21 percent chance of making the College Football Playoff might be a bit of a stretch, given last season's production. But quick turnarounds have happened before, making it hard to rule out any scenario where the Longhorns could win the Big 12 and have the right to be in contention for the final four teams.
Still, the burnt orange will need to prove to the rest of the country that they're an elite team before even being considered as a CFP contender. And it starts in the second game of the season on Sept. 10 against Alabama.
