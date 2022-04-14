Skip to main content

ESPN'S Preseason FPI: Longhorns on Verge of Playoff Contention?

Despite a 5-7 season, ESPN's Football Power Index has Texas skyrocketing upward in year two under Sark

No matter how the previous year went, Texas fans will always find something to cheer about headed into a new college football season. It's been that way for over a decade now, as the Longhorns have had just one 10-win season in the last 13 years. 

Even after a 2021 campaign that saw the Longhorns secure their third five-win record since 2015, the optimism in the program remains high with Texas coach Steve Sarkisian entering his second season. 

Quinn Ewers

Quinn Ewers

But one could argue - are Texas fan's expectations too high or is a turnaround season in store? According to ESPN's football power index, which is a "predictive rating system designed to measure team strength and project performance going forward," the Longhorns could have an unbelievable, expectation-exceeding year.

Texas comes in at No. 6 on the Preseason FPI Top 10. From one through five, Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, and Notre Dame are the only teams projected to have a better season than the Horns. 

Steve Sarkisian

sark.0

FPI's more specific projections looks at the likelihood of certain things happening. Here's how it pans out for the Longhorns: 

Bijan Robinson

Bijan Robinson

Projected record: 9.4-3.2

Chance of winning out: 1.2 percent

Chance at six wins: 99.3 percent

Chance at Big 12 title: 41 percent

CFP appearance: 21 percent

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Quinn Ewers
Play
Football

Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers 'Excited To Be in the Home State'

Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers spoke to the media for the first time since coming to the 40 Acres, and explained exactly why he came home

By Matt Galatzan1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Hudson Card
Play
News

Longhorns QB Hudson Card on Texas: 'This is Where I Want to Be'

A year older and tad wiser, Hudson Card is ready to anything come this spring in Austin

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Colin Simmons
Play
Recruiting

Top 2024 Recruit Colin Simmons to See Austin This Weekend

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Title game appearance: 6.9 percent

Win it all: 2.3 percent

worthy aa

Projections are still just projections, but the Longhorns looked like a team ready to contend for a Big 12 title before blowing an 18-point halftime lead to Oklahoma (ranked No. 8 in FPI). The loss was the start of a six-game losing streak for Texas.

Bijan Robinson

USATSI_16932295_168388359_lowres

Steve Sarkisian

Sark

Texas receiving a 21 percent chance of making the College Football Playoff might be a bit of a stretch, given last season's production. But quick turnarounds have happened before, making it hard to rule out any scenario where the Longhorns could win the Big 12 and have the right to be in contention for the final four teams.

Still, the burnt orange will need to prove to the rest of the country that they're an elite team before even being considered as a CFP contender. And it starts in the second game of the season on Sept. 10 against Alabama.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

Quinn Ewers
Football

Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers 'Excited To Be in the Home State'

Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers spoke to the media for the first time since coming to the 40 Acres, and explained exactly why he came home

By Matt Galatzan1 hour ago
Hudson Card
News

Longhorns QB Hudson Card on Texas: 'This is Where I Want to Be'

A year older and tad wiser, Hudson Card is ready to anything come this spring in Austin

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
Colin Simmons
Recruiting

Top 2024 Recruit Colin Simmons to See Austin This Weekend

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff2 hours ago
Troy Omeire
Football

Longhorns WR Troy Omeire 'Chomping at the Bit' to Return

Steve Sarkisian spoke to the media about Longhorns wideout Troy Omeire, and how he has progressed in his injury recovery

By Matt Galatzan3 hours ago
fardaws
Men's Basketball

Texas Transfer Target Fardaws Aimaq Reveals Final List

Aimaq would give Texas' front court a much-needed boost

By Zach Dimmitt3 hours ago
elliott texas
Football

Former Texas DB DeShon Elliott Signs With New Team

Elliott spent the last three seasons with the Ravens

By Zach Dimmitt6 hours ago
Trey Faltine 6
Baseball

No. 7 Texas Looks for Third Straight Conference Series Win Against Kansas State

The Longhorns travel to Manhattan for a three game series against the Wildcats.

By Connor Zimmerlee6 hours ago
Hudson Card
News

Hudson Card Taking Positive Steps As Longhorns QB1

Hudson Card might be the underdog, but he's not out of the race for QB1 at Texas yet

By Cole Thompson20 hours ago