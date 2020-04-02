LonghornsCountry
Longhorns Extend Offer to Elite Florida Prospect

Chris Dukes

Texas has extended a scholarship offer to elite 2022 cornerback Jaheim Singletary. 

The Robert E. Lee High School (Florida) prospect is the No. 3 cornerback, No. 4 player in the state of Florida and No. 15 overall player in the 2022 class according to 247Sports. 

Singletary holds offers from Florida, Arizona State, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Penn State, Miami and Florida State among others. 

Watching his film: Singletary is as good as any cornerback I've seen so far in the 2022 class. At 6-foot-2 and boasting a 74-inch wingspan the Florida product doesn't just have all the physical tools, he's extremely far along in his football knowledge for a player his age. 

Just a sophomore last year, it didn't take long for Singletary to develop into one of the best cover men in the talent-rich state of Florida. He uses his instincts as a receiver to high-point the ball and make the most of his height and athleticism and seems to have a natural instinct when it comes to getting between the ball and a receiver. His timing knocking down balls from around a receiver's back without getting called for pass interference is something you really can't teach. 247Sports has him rated as a four-star prospect right now, but as long as he continues to develop in the next two years he'll likely end up as a five-star recruit in most scouting services. 

Where Texas stands: Singletary released a top six schools list that includes Georgia, Florida, Florida State, USC, LSU and Oklahoma  on March 18, but said he is "still open to all schools". Insiders have Florida listed as a heavy favorite, which makes sense considering he's an in-state kid, but it's still very early in this process. If nothing else as a blue blood program, Texas has to throw its hat in the ring when it comes to big-time talent like this. 

