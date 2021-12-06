Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    Texas Flips Former Oklahoma LB Commit Kobie McKinzie

    The Texas Longhorns added some much-needed talent at a position of great need on Sunday night.
    Texas has lost multiple verbal commitments of late, but on Sunday, it bounced back with a flip of its own, in Lubbock-Cooper (Lubbock, TX) linebacker, Kobie McKinzie. 

    Several UT pledges have been hinting at a flip since the weekend, and McKenzie is now confirmed as that player, after spending time connecting with Maalik Murphy, Justice Finkley, and other future Longhorns early Monday morning

    McKinzie had been committed to Oklahoma for nearly two years before issuing a de-commitment late Sunday night as the Lincoln Riley to USC news became official. 

    He is one of six Sooner pledges, between the class of 2022 and 2023, to back off of a pledge to play in Norman over the first 24 hours of the shocking move being made.

    A standout linebacker, McKinzie was once committed to Texas Tech as a young high school player, before changing his allegiance to the Sooners in January of 2020. 

    Ahead of Sunday, the Longhorns had lost a great deal of depth at the position, with Eoghan Kerry de-committing, and linebackers Marcus Tillman Jr., and Ayodele Adeoye entering the transfer portal in recent weeks. 

    The Longhorns did receive another boost at that spot over the weekend, however, with star DeMarvion Overshown electing to return to the team, and forgo the NFL Draft.

    McKinzie now becomes the 21st commitment of the Longhorns 2022 class, as well as the second linebacker, joining Martin (Arlington, TX) linebacker Trevell Johnson.

    He is also the 14th commitment on the defensive side of the ball for Texas.

