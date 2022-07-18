Skip to main content

Longhorns 2022 Season Preview: Iowa State Cyclones

Texas looks to end its three-game losing streak to the Cyclones

The Texas Longhorns will host the Iowa State Cyclones in Austin for a Week 8 matchup on Saturday, Oct. 15. Texas leads the all-time series 14-5, but all five losses have come in the last 12 years.

The Longhorns have lost the last three meetings against Iowa State, with the last win coming in a 24-10 win in Austin in 2018. Since then, Texas has had two single-digit losses and an embarrassing 30-7 loss in Ames last season in the Longhorns' first year under coach Steve Sarkisian.

Under coach Matt Campbell last season, Iowa State was a bit of a disappointment after starting the season at No. 7 in the AP Poll before ending with a 7-6 record and a loss to the Clemson Tigers in the Cheez-It Bowl. 

Iowa State Cyclones

2021 Record: 7-6 (5-4 in Big 12)

Head coach: Matt Campbell

Campbell has five-straight winning seasons in six years at the helm in Ames. As he enters his seventh season, he's arguably the best coach in program history. After joining the Cyclones in 2016, he's compiled a 42-34 record. He led Iowa State to its highest rankings in the polls (seventh) in program history. 

Offensive Scheme: Spread

Defensive Set: Multiple 4-2-5

Last season, the Cyclones had one of the best all-around offenses in the Big 12. Led by quarterback Brody Purdy and running back Breece Hall, who were selected in the NFL Draft in April, Iowa State was fourth in the conference in total offensive yards per (424.5). 

Purdy, along with the sharp mind of Campbell, helped the Cyclones lead the Big 12 in passing yards per game (263.8). Hall had the second-most rushing yards in the conference (1,472) but led with 20 total rushing scores.

Projected offensive starters:

QB Hunter Dekkers

RB Jirehl Brock

WR-X Xavier Hutchinson

WR-Z Darren Wilson Jr.

WR-SLOT Jaylin Noel

TE Easton Dean

LT Tyler Miller

LG Jarrod Hufford

C Trevor Downing

RG Darrell Simmons Jr.

RT Jake Remsburg

No team was going to catch the elite defensive cohesiveness of the Oklahoma State Cowboys, but the Cyclones came pretty close. They were second behind OSU in the fewest total yards (310.1) and passing yards (187.8) allowed per game. Iowa State was also third in the fewest rushing yards (122.3) and points allowed (20.6) per game.

The Cowboys had a whopping 55 sacks last season. Iowa State tied for second with the Baylor Bears with 32 sacks. 

Projected defensive starters:

DE Will McDonald IV

DE Blake Peterson

DT Isaiah Lee

LB Gerry Vaughn

MLB O'Rien Vance

LB Colby Reeder

CB Myles Purchase

CB T.J. Tampa

S Beau Freyler

S Malik Verdon

FS Anthony Johnson Jr.

