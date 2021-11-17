Texas D-Line Coach Jeff Choate Connected With Power 5 HC Job

Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    Could Texas Coach Jeff Choate Fill the Washington Head-Coaching Vacancy?

    Speculation has swirled about the Texas coaching staff seeing some turnover after a disappointing 2021 season
    Author:

    Just as we all expected. The links between the Texas Longhorns and the Washington Huskies continue to be a relevant topic headed into another offseason of college football.

    It’s been almost a year since former Huskies defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski packed his bags to join Steve Sarkisian and a revamped staff for a fresh start in Austin as the Longhorns' new defensive coordinator.

    Now, Texas co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Jeff Choate could be in the mix to fill the head coaching vacancy for the 4-6 Huskies after the firing of head coach Jimmy Lake on Sunday.

    According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Choate could be one of the most likely candidates in line for the job. He spent the past four seasons as the head of Montana State at the FCS level and is already quite familiar with the Huskies program.

    Before his head coaching gig, Choate spent several seasons with Kwiatkowski and head coach Chris Peterson at Washington and Boise State. His coaching expertise earned him roles as a defensive line and special teams coach during his time under Peterson at Washington.

    Of course, Choate’s second stint with the Huskies is just speculation at this point. Alongside Kwiatkowski, he’ll look to finish out the season strong for a 4-6 Texas team that has underwhelmed its competition this season.

    Two games remain on the 2021 schedule for Choate to prove himself as a potential candidate to fill the role as Washington’s next head coach. The Longhorns travel to Morgantown this Saturday to face the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6) C.T.

