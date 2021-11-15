Texas CB Josh Thompson Out For Season; Whittington Return?

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns suffered more than just an embarrassing loss to the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday night.

They also lost a battle of attrition.

During his weekly press conference with the media on Monday, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian revealed a rash of bad injury news on both sides of the ball for the Longhorns, including starting cornerback Josh Thompson and star running back Bijan Robinson.

Thompson, who exited the Kansas game about midway through, has been diagnosed with a fractured fibula and will be out the remainder of the season -- likely signaling the end of his career with the Longhorns.

The senior was arguably the most consistent member of the Texas secondary, finishing the season with 23 tackles, two pass deflections, and one interception which he returned for a touchdown.

As for Robinson, the worst was confirmed, with Sarkisian announcing a season-ending diagnosis of a dislocated elbow for the running back.

Before the injury, Robinson had 14 carries for 70 yards, to go along with three catches for 48 yards and a touchdown.

Robinson and Thompson were far from the only unhealthy Longhorns on Saturday, however, with Sarkisian also revealing that the team was battling a flu bug that made its way through the roster and affected at least 25 players.

While the news of Robinson and Thompson's injuries are obviously major blows to the Longhorns post-season chances, Sarkisian did announce some good news on Monday as well, stating that wideout Jordan Whittington has a chance to return this week for the team's road trip to West Virginia.

Whittington has been out since the fourth quarter of the Longhorns' devastating loss to the Oklahoma Sooners at the beginning of October, which was the trigger point of their now 5-game losing streak.

Texas and West Virginia will kick off at 11 a.m. in Morgantown on Saturday.

