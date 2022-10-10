Skip to main content

Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian: Cyclones Defense Probably 'Best in Our Conference'

Steve Sarkisian discussed the Cyclones defense and just how good they've been through six games.

If there were any doubts about how good Steve Sarkisian's offense can look, they were put to rest after the Texas Longhorns' 49-0 beatdown over the Oklahoma Sooners. 

With the return of quarterback Quinn Ewers to the lineup, the Texas offense was nearly unstoppable. Ewers threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns, while star running back Bijan Robinson added 130 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground.

As a team, the Longhorns put up a whopping 585 yards of total offense. However, they did so against a historically bad Sooner defense. Now, they face an Iowa State Cyclone defense that Sarkisian believes is the best in the Big 12. 

“These guys have been close in a lot of football games here, most recently the last two, coming down to the wire," Sarkisian said. "They play great defense, probably the best defense in our conference." 

"Really sound, really disciplined, keep the ball in front, play good against the run. We’ve got our work cut out for us there.”

Despite a 3-3 record through their first six games, the Cyclone defense has stifled some high-powered offenses, including holding the Kansas Jayhawks to 14 points on 213 yards of total offense. Overall, they are only allowing opponents to average 13.6 points per game on 277.5 yards of total offense. 

The Longhorn offense, if they play as they did against the Sooners, is arguably one of the best in college football. If they can crack the Cyclone defense and put up points, it could very well put the rest of the Big 12 on notice that this offense is a scary matchup for opponents. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

