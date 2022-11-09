Texas TE Ja'Tavion Sanders Named A Semifinalist For John Mackey Award
There might not be a player for the Texas Longhorns that has benefited from the addition of quarterback Quinn Ewers than second-year tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders.
From the first game of the season, it was clear that Ewers and Sanders had instant chemistry, with Sanders recording 85 yards and a touchdown on six receptions in a 52-10 win over Louisiana Monroe.
Sanders, who didn't record a single reception as a freshman, has burst onto the scene this year for the Longhorns. As such, he was named a semifinalist for the John Mackey Award on Tuesday.
The John Mackey Award is given annually to college football's most outstanding tight end.
Through nine games Sanders has recorded 450 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 39 receptions, which are good for second on the Longhorns and leads all Big 12 tight ends.
His 450 yards are the fifth most for a tight end in Texas history and puts him just 188 yards away from breaking the record with three games remaining in the regular season.
TCU Offensive Players to Watch vs. Longhorns in Week 11
The Horned Frogs bring back most of their explosive offensive weapons in 2022.
Longhorns Set For Loaded Recruiting Weekend vs. TCU
The Texas Longhorns are not only entering their biggest game of the season, but also the biggest recruiting weekend as well
Elite 2024 DE Simmons to Visit Austin Saturday | Longhorns Recruiting Tracker
Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class
Sanders' breakout season has been big for a Texas team that lost Isaiah Neyor to a torn ACL before the season started, as he has become one of Ewers' go-to targets. A tight end will always be valuable in Steve Sarkisian's offense, and Sanders has shown exactly why.
You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98
Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter
Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.
Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.