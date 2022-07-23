Skip to main content

Longhorns TE Ja'Tavion Sanders Named to John Mackey Award Watch List

The John Mackey Award is given annually to the country's best tight end.

The Texas Longhorns might boast one of the best offenses in college football this season, with a litany of weapons across the board for coach Steve Sarkisian to work with. 

With stars such as running back Bijan Robinson and receiver Xavier Worthy, the Longhorns' tight end room can often go under the radar. Despite that though, the tight end room offers another weapon for Sarkisian to work with. 

Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, entering his second year as a Longhorn, is primed for a big season in Sarkisian's system. As a result, he was named to the John Mackey Award Watch List, the award given annually to the country's best tight end. 

Sanders did not make much of an impact in 2021 for the Longhorns with Cade Brewer on the roster, taking a lion's share of the snaps. However, Sanders is now primed for a breakout season. 

His athleticism and speed offer a mismatch nightmare for opposing defenses to handle, and should he take the necessary steps he may very well be one of the best tight ends in college football. Look for Sarkisian to employ Sanders alongside the rest of his arsenal of offensive weapons in what should be a coming-out party for the tight end. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

