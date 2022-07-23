Longhorns TE Ja'Tavion Sanders Named to John Mackey Award Watch List

The Texas Longhorns might boast one of the best offenses in college football this season, with a litany of weapons across the board for coach Steve Sarkisian to work with.

With stars such as running back Bijan Robinson and receiver Xavier Worthy, the Longhorns' tight end room can often go under the radar. Despite that though, the tight end room offers another weapon for Sarkisian to work with.

Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, entering his second year as a Longhorn, is primed for a big season in Sarkisian's system. As a result, he was named to the John Mackey Award Watch List, the award given annually to the country's best tight end.

Sanders did not make much of an impact in 2021 for the Longhorns with Cade Brewer on the roster, taking a lion's share of the snaps. However, Sanders is now primed for a breakout season.

His athleticism and speed offer a mismatch nightmare for opposing defenses to handle, and should he take the necessary steps he may very well be one of the best tight ends in college football. Look for Sarkisian to employ Sanders alongside the rest of his arsenal of offensive weapons in what should be a coming-out party for the tight end.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.