Kickoff Times For Longhorns Final Two Games Announced

Following the Texas Longhorns' 17-10 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, their chances of making the Big 12 championship game were reduced, but not completely diminished.

However, while seeing a Big 12 championship game appearance potentially slip away, there is still plenty to play for with two games left in the regular season.

To finish their season, the Longhorns will hit the road to take on the Kansas Jayhawks and then finish against the Baylor Bears at home.

Now, the kickoff times have been announced for both games. The Longhorns are set to take on the Jayhawks at 2:30 p.m. central on Nov. 19, which can be viewed on Fox Sports 1, while the finale against the Bears has been scheduled for an 11 a.m. central kickoff time on 11/29 on ABC or ESPN.

Sitting at 6-4, the Longhorns have already improved from the 5-7 record in Steve Sarkisian's first season.

However, if they can finish the season strong with two straight wins against teams they lost to last season, it will offer momentum heading into not only the bowl game but the offseason as well.

