Skip to main content

Kickoff Times For Longhorns Final Two Games Announced

The Longhorns will take on the Jayhawks and the Bears to finish the 2022 regular season.

Following the Texas Longhorns' 17-10 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, their chances of making the Big 12 championship game were reduced, but not completely diminished. 

However, while seeing a Big 12 championship game appearance potentially slip away, there is still plenty to play for with two games left in the regular season. 

To finish their season, the Longhorns will hit the road to take on the Kansas Jayhawks and then finish against the Baylor Bears at home. 

Now, the kickoff times have been announced for both games. The Longhorns are set to take on the Jayhawks at 2:30 p.m. central on Nov. 19, which can be viewed on Fox Sports 1, while the finale against the Bears has been scheduled for an 11 a.m. central kickoff time on 11/29 on ABC or ESPN. 

Sitting at 6-4, the Longhorns have already improved from the 5-7 record in Steve Sarkisian's first season. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_19421305
Play
News

Texas Falls Out Of AP Top 25 Following Loss To No. 4 TCU

For the fourth time this season, the Longhorns are unranked.

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_19422690
Play
Football

Tale of Two Seasons vs. TCU for Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson was stifled by the TCU Horned Frogs in what was one of the worst games of his stellar career.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19422694
Play
Football

Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Freshman' Growing Pains Continue in Loss to TCU

Quinn Ewers once again struggled mightily in another close Texas loss.

By Connor Zimmerlee

However, if they can finish the season strong with two straight wins against teams they lost to last season, it will offer momentum heading into not only the bowl game but the offseason as well. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

USATSI_19421305
News

Texas Falls Out Of AP Top 25 Following Loss To No. 4 TCU

For the fourth time this season, the Longhorns are unranked.

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_19422690
Football

Tale of Two Seasons vs. TCU for Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson was stifled by the TCU Horned Frogs in what was one of the worst games of his stellar career.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19422694
Football

Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Freshman' Growing Pains Continue in Loss to TCU

Quinn Ewers once again struggled mightily in another close Texas loss.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19424400
Football

Longhorns vs. TCU Notebook: Texas Defense Dominates, Offense Stumbles in Loss

The Texas Longhorns were stifled at home Saturday against the TCU Horned Frogs.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19422669
Football

There is Still Plenty of Work to Do in Austin

The TCU Horned Frogs showed the nation that the Texas Longhorns are still a ways off from being a real conference title contender

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_19421307
Football

No. 18 Texas Offense Stalls in Loss to No. 4 TCU

The Texas Longhorns offense could not get out of its own way on Saturday night against the TCU Horned Frogs.

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_19421305
Football

Texas Locked in Defensive Battle vs. TCU at Halftime

The Texas Longhorns offense has struggled mightily in the first half vs. the TCU Horned Frogs.

By Matt Galatzan
d'shawn jamison
Football

Longhorns DB D'Shawn Jamison OUT vs. TCU

Texas Longhorns defensive back D'Shawn Jamison will miss one of the biggest games of the season.

By Zach Dimmitt