Texas Longhorns Opponent Preview: Kansas Jayhawks
The Texas Longhorns, coming off of a 17-10 loss at home against the TCU Horned Frogs, will look to get back in the win column on the road this Saturday against the Kansas Jayhawks.
Not only will the Longhorns be looking to bounce back from a tough loss against TCU, but they will be looking to get a bit of revenge on the Jayhawks themselves. Last season, in Steve Sarkisian's first season with Texas, the Jayhawks handed the Longhorns a 57-56 loss at home.
Here at LonghornsCountry.com, we will be providing an in-depth look this week at the Jayhawks ahead of Texas' matchup with them on Saturday.
Kansas Jayhawks
2022 Record: 6-4 (3-4 Big 12)
Head coach: Lance Leipold
Offensive starters:
QB Jason Bean
RB Devin Neal
WR-X Lawrence Arnold
WR-Z Quentin Skinner
WR-SL Luke Grimm
TE Mason Fairchild
LT Earl Bostick Jr.
LG Dominick Puni
OC Mike Novitsky
RG Michael Ford Jr.
RT Bryce Cabeldue
The Jayhawks currently boast one of the best offenses in college football, averaging 36.9 points per game on 444.6 yards of total offense. They have not missed a beat with backup quarterback Jason Bean, who was named starter following the injury to Jalon Daniels.
Defensive starters:
DE Lonnie Phelps
DT Sam Burt
DT Caleb Sampson
DE Malcolm Lee
LB Taiwan Berryhill
LB Craig Young
LB Rich Miller
CB Cobee Bryant
S O.J. Burroughs
S Kenny Logan Jr.
CB Mello Dotson
While offensively the Jayhawks have been one of the better teams in college football, the same cannot be said for their defensive numbers. They are allowing opponents to score 30.4 points a game while allowing 443.7 yards per game.
