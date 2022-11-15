Skip to main content

Texas Longhorns Opponent Preview: Kansas Jayhawks

An in-depth look at the Jayhawks' roster ahead of Saturday's matchup.

The Texas Longhorns, coming off of a 17-10 loss at home against the TCU Horned Frogs, will look to get back in the win column on the road this Saturday against the Kansas Jayhawks. 

Not only will the Longhorns be looking to bounce back from a tough loss against TCU, but they will be looking to get a bit of revenge on the Jayhawks themselves. Last season, in Steve Sarkisian's first season with Texas, the Jayhawks handed the Longhorns a 57-56 loss at home.

Here at LonghornsCountry.com, we will be providing an in-depth look this week at the Jayhawks ahead of Texas' matchup with them on Saturday. 

Kansas Jayhawks

2022 Record: 6-4 (3-4 Big 12)

Head coach: Lance Leipold

Offensive starters:

QB Jason Bean

RB Devin Neal

WR-X Lawrence Arnold

WR-Z Quentin Skinner

WR-SL Luke Grimm

TE Mason Fairchild

LT Earl Bostick Jr.

LG Dominick Puni

OC Mike Novitsky

RG Michael Ford Jr.

RT Bryce Cabeldue

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

A5FCA448-634B-4451-9E87-E6A3629BFC7B
Play
Men's Basketball

Texas Longhorns Vault to No.11 in The AP Poll Ahead of Gonzaga Tilt

The Texas Longhorns move up in the AP Poll following the first week.

By Adam Glick
USATSI_19422691
Play
Football

WATCH: Off With the Mullet! Quinn Ewers Fan Has Funny Reaction to Longhorns Loss vs. TCU

Texas Longhorns fans had to endure through one of the season's most frustrating losses on Saturday.

By Zach Dimmitt
Steve Sarkisian
Play
Football

Kickoff Times For Longhorns Final Two Games Announced

The Longhorns will take on the Jayhawks and the Bears to finish the 2022 regular season.

By Connor Zimmerlee

The Jayhawks currently boast one of the best offenses in college football, averaging 36.9 points per game on 444.6 yards of total offense. They have not missed a beat with backup quarterback Jason Bean, who was named starter following the injury to Jalon Daniels.

Defensive starters:

DE Lonnie Phelps

DT Sam Burt

DT Caleb Sampson

DE Malcolm Lee

LB Taiwan Berryhill

LB Craig Young

LB Rich Miller

CB Cobee Bryant

S O.J. Burroughs

S Kenny Logan Jr.

CB Mello Dotson

While offensively the Jayhawks have been one of the better teams in college football, the same cannot be said for their defensive numbers. They are allowing opponents to score 30.4 points a game while allowing 443.7 yards per game. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

A5FCA448-634B-4451-9E87-E6A3629BFC7B
Men's Basketball

Texas Longhorns Vault to No.11 in The AP Poll Ahead of Gonzaga Tilt

The Texas Longhorns move up in the AP Poll following the first week.

By Adam Glick
USATSI_19422691
Football

WATCH: Off With the Mullet! Quinn Ewers Fan Has Funny Reaction to Longhorns Loss vs. TCU

Texas Longhorns fans had to endure through one of the season's most frustrating losses on Saturday.

By Zach Dimmitt
Steve Sarkisian
Football

Kickoff Times For Longhorns Final Two Games Announced

The Longhorns will take on the Jayhawks and the Bears to finish the 2022 regular season.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19421305
News

Texas Falls Out Of AP Top 25 Following Loss To No. 4 TCU

For the fourth time this season, the Longhorns are unranked.

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_19422690
Football

Tale of Two Seasons vs. TCU for Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson was stifled by the TCU Horned Frogs in what was one of the worst games of his stellar career.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19422694
Football

Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Freshman' Growing Pains Continue in Loss to TCU

Quinn Ewers once again struggled mightily in another close Texas loss.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19424400
Football

Longhorns vs. TCU Notebook: Texas Defense Dominates, Offense Stumbles in Loss

The Texas Longhorns were stifled at home Saturday against the TCU Horned Frogs.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19422669
Football

There is Still Plenty of Work to Do in Austin

The TCU Horned Frogs showed the nation that the Texas Longhorns are still a ways off from being a real conference title contender

By Matt Galatzan