Longhorns OL Kelvin Banks Jr. Named Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award Semifinalist

Kelvin Banks Jr. has come in as a freshman and helped solidify the offensive line for Texas.

The Texas Longhorns had several potential areas of concern entering the season, with the offensive line being towards the top of that list. Then Junior Angilau suffered a torn ACL prior to the start of the season and even more concerns were raised about how the unit would perform. 

Of course, these were all valid concerns when you consider the fact that in 2021 the Longhorns had one of the worst-rated offensive lines in the Big 12. As a result, Steve Sarkisian and his staff heavily recruited the trenches in 2022 and signed some highly touted freshman offensive linemen. 

Among those sought-after recruits was Kelvin Banks Jr., who came in and won the starting left tackle position for the Longhorns. While being a highly touted recruit doesn't mean a player will excel immediately, especially along the offensive line, Banks made his presence felt from day one. 

His dominance that has helped anchor the left side of Texas' offensive line has not gone unnoticed as Banks was named a Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award Semifinalist on Thursday. 

There have only been four winners of the award so far but should Banks win he would not only be the first offensive lineman to do so, he'd be in impressive company that includes former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence who won the award at Clemson. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

