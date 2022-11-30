Longhorns OL Kelvin Banks Named to PFF's College All-True Freshman Team

The Texas Longhorns entered the 2022 season with plenty to be excited about, especially with the additions made via the transfer portal. However, while there was excitement to be had, there were still question marks surrounding the team.

Among those question mark areas was the offensive line, especially once Junior Angilau tore his ACL prior to the start of the season and cast further doubt on how well the unit could perform.

Despite those questions, though, under Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns hit the recruiting trail hard in pursuit of adding top-tier talent in the trenches. Doing so helped the Longhorns land Kelvin Banks, who won the starting left tackle job.

It was evident from day one that Banks was special and only got better as the season progressed. Banks played so well that he earned a spot on Pro Football Focus' 2022 College All-True Freshman Team.

After just one season, Banks has cemented himself as a starter along the offensive line until he ultimately declares for the NFL draft. When that day comes, whenever it may be, if Banks can continue to play at the level he did this season then he may very well play his way into a first-round selection.

