Skip to main content

Longhorns OL Kelvin Banks Named to PFF's College All-True Freshman Team

A dominant freshman season from Kelvin Banks earned him All-True Freshman honors from PFF.

The Texas Longhorns entered the 2022 season with plenty to be excited about, especially with the additions made via the transfer portal. However, while there was excitement to be had, there were still question marks surrounding the team. 

Among those question mark areas was the offensive line, especially once Junior Angilau tore his ACL prior to the start of the season and cast further doubt on how well the unit could perform. 

Despite those questions, though, under Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns hit the recruiting trail hard in pursuit of adding top-tier talent in the trenches. Doing so helped the Longhorns land Kelvin Banks, who won the starting left tackle job. 

It was evident from day one that Banks was special and only got better as the season progressed. Banks played so well that he earned a spot on Pro Football Focus' 2022 College All-True Freshman Team. 

After just one season, Banks has cemented himself as a starter along the offensive line until he ultimately declares for the NFL draft. When that day comes, whenever it may be, if Banks can continue to play at the level he did this season then he may very well play his way into a first-round selection.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

uh5p9batlrjexebdxkhg
Play
Recruiting

2024 WR Aeryn Hampton Decommits From Texas

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
Hudson Card
Play
Football

2022 Longhorns Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's In and Who's Out?

The Texas Longhorns have had a flurry of names enter the transfer portal over the last 48 hours. Keep track of the latest entries here:

By Longhorns Country Staff
Texas quarterback Hudson Card (1) greets fans while walking onto the field before the game against Alabama at Royal Memorial Stadium on Sep. 10, 2022.
Play
Football

Texas QB Hudson Card To Enter Transfer Portal After Three Seasons

Hudson Card is leaving Texas after three seasons.

By Cole Thompson

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

uh5p9batlrjexebdxkhg
Recruiting

2024 WR Aeryn Hampton Decommits From Texas

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
Hudson Card
Football

2022 Longhorns Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's In and Who's Out?

The Texas Longhorns have had a flurry of names enter the transfer portal over the last 48 hours. Keep track of the latest entries here:

By Longhorns Country Staff
Texas quarterback Hudson Card (1) greets fans while walking onto the field before the game against Alabama at Royal Memorial Stadium on Sep. 10, 2022.
Football

Texas QB Hudson Card To Enter Transfer Portal After Three Seasons

Hudson Card is leaving Texas after three seasons.

By Cole Thompson
prince dorbah 321
Football

Longhorns LB Prince Dorbah to Enter Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns have been hit with more transfer portal news.

By Zach Dimmitt
Troy Omeire
Football

Longhorns WR Troy Omeire 'Looking For New School' After Lackluster Season

Troy Omeire could be headed elsewhere after three years on the Forty Acres.

By Cole Thompson
tom herman 42
Football

Ex Longhorns Coach Tom Herman: Prime Candidate for Cincinnati Coaching Vacancy?

Could former Texas Longhorns coach Tom Herman be making a return to the Big 12?

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19466725
Football

Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Tabbed as Finalist for Doak Walker Award

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson is one of three finalists for the 2022 Doak Walker Award.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19500688
Football

Bowl Projection Tracker: Where Will the Longhorns Spend the Postseason?

With the conclusion of the regular season it is time to track where experts project Texas to go bowling.

By Connor Zimmerlee