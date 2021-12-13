Texas LB Pledge Kobie McKinzie Has Once Again Flipped His Commitment

Texas had a flurry of commitments over the weekend, signaling a strong finish to the 2022 recruiting cycle.

But on Monday, the Longhorns took a major, with Lubbock-Cooper (Lubbock, TX) linebacker Kobie McKinzie flipping back to Oklahoma, just days after switching his commitment to Texas

McKinzie was committed to Oklahoma for nearly two years before issuing a de-commitment following the Lincoln Riley to USC news.

He was one of six Sooner pledges, between the class of 2022 and 2023, to back off of a pledge to play in Norman over the first 24 hours of the shocking move being made.

A standout linebacker, McKinzie was once committed to Texas Tech as a young high school player, before changing his allegiance to the Sooners in January of 2020.

Ahead of Sunday, the Longhorns had lost a great deal of depth at the position, with Eoghan Kerry de-committing, and linebackers Marcus Tillman Jr., and Ayodele Adeoye entering the transfer portal in recent weeks.

The Longhorns did receive another boost at that spot over the weekend, however, with star DeMarvion Overshown electing to return to the team, and forgo the NFL Draft.

McKinzie was the 21st commitment of the 2022 class for the Longhorns and came at a position of great need.

Now, with McKinzie gone, the linebacker position will once again become a major focus ahead of the Wednesday early signing period, and beyond.

