Longhorns Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown Arrested On Drug Possession

AUSTIN - Texas Longhorns star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown has been arrested in Van Zandt County for possession of marijuana, according to a report.

Per the report, Overshown was arrested with less than two ounces of marijuana.

That charge is considered a Class B misdemeanor and is punishable by up to 180 days imprisonment and a fine of no more than $2,000.

The Longhorns have yet to comment on Overshown's arrest.

Overshown was already set to miss at least the first half of the Longhorns' Big 12 opener in Lubbock against Texas Tech this Saturday after being flagged for a targeting call in the second half of Texas' Week 3 win over UTSA.

According to Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns had planned to appeal that suspension.

Now, the Longhorns could be without their star linebacker for an undetermined amount of time, just as the team begins conference play.

The 6-foot-4 Arp, Texas native has arguably been the Longhorns' best defensive player so far this season and has 23 tackles through the first three games of the season.

The Longhorns and Red Raiders will kick off from Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock at 2:30 on Saturday.

