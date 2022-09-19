Skip to main content

Longhorns LB Demarvion Overshown NOT Arrested Contrary to Earlier Report

Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was not arrested on possession of Marijuana on Monday, but rather completing a citation issued in December.

AUSTIN - Texas Longhorns star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was issued a citation in Van Zandt County for possession of marijuana in December of 2021, according to Anwar Richardson.

Despite early reporting of Overshown being arrested on Monday, he was not arrested. Overshown was summoned for a jail walk through as a result of his citation, which he completed. The paperwork for the citation and walkthrough went through on Monday. 

Per Steve Sarkisian, the matter was handled internally "months ago" and will not have an impact on Overshown's availability moving forward. 

Overshown is set to miss the first half of the Longhorns' Big 12 opener in Lubbock against Texas Tech this Saturday after being flagged for a targeting call in the second half of Texas' Week 3 win over UTSA. 

According to Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns plan to appeal that suspension.

The 6-foot-4 Arp, Texas native has arguably been the Longhorns' best defensive player so far this season and has 23 tackles through the first three games of the season.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_19018333
Play
Football

Quinn Ewers Back At Practice; Could Texas Start Star QB Against Texas Tech?

Quinn Ewers is progressing quickly from the injury he suffered against Alabama in Week 2

By Cole Thompson
jahdae barron
Play
Football

Longhorns DB Jahdae Barron Named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

The Texas Longhorns saw a huge momentum swing in Saturday's win over the UTSA Roadrunners thanks to Jahdae Barron's pick-six.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19020534
Play
Football

Longhorns Enter Matchup Against Red Raiders as Four Point Favorites

The Longhorns are set to begin Big 12 play against the Red Raiders on Saturday.

By Connor Zimmerlee

The Longhorns and Red Raiders will kick off from Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock at 2:30 on Saturday.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (1)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns

USATSI_19018333
Football

Quinn Ewers Back At Practice; Could Texas Start Star QB Against Texas Tech?

Quinn Ewers is progressing quickly from the injury he suffered against Alabama in Week 2

By Cole Thompson
jahdae barron
Football

Longhorns DB Jahdae Barron Named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

The Texas Longhorns saw a huge momentum swing in Saturday's win over the UTSA Roadrunners thanks to Jahdae Barron's pick-six.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19020534
Football

Longhorns Enter Matchup Against Red Raiders as Four Point Favorites

The Longhorns are set to begin Big 12 play against the Red Raiders on Saturday.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_18829125
Football

'We'll Try To Appeal': Longhorns To Fight LB DeMarvion Overshown's Ejection

The Longhorns will try to get back their star linebacker for next week's matchup against Texas Tech.

By Cole Thompson
GettyImages-1424757070
Football

'We Would've Clinched': Bijan Robinson Details Longhorns' Rise From 5-7

The Texas Longhorns are only three games into the season, but have proved they've come a long way from last season.

By Zach Dimmitt
duvernay
Football

Watch: Devin Duvernay Returns Kickoff For Ravens TD

The former Longhorns standout returned his second career kickoff for a touchdown in his three-year NFL career.

By Matthew Postins
Bijan Robinson
Football

Longhorns Show Recipe for Success Without QB Quinn Ewers

With Ewers out with an injury, the Longhorns turned to their rushing attack to fuel their win against UTSA.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19068756
Football

Longhorns Comeback Win vs. UTSA Speaks Volumes On New Texas Culture

In 2021, the Longhorns would have folded to the adversity of a first half deficit. In 2022, Steve Sarkisian has his team playing with a new mentality.

By Matt Galatzan