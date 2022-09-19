Longhorns LB Demarvion Overshown NOT Arrested Contrary to Earlier Report

AUSTIN - Texas Longhorns star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was issued a citation in Van Zandt County for possession of marijuana in December of 2021, according to Anwar Richardson.

Despite early reporting of Overshown being arrested on Monday, he was not arrested. Overshown was summoned for a jail walk through as a result of his citation, which he completed. The paperwork for the citation and walkthrough went through on Monday.

Per Steve Sarkisian, the matter was handled internally "months ago" and will not have an impact on Overshown's availability moving forward.

Overshown is set to miss the first half of the Longhorns' Big 12 opener in Lubbock against Texas Tech this Saturday after being flagged for a targeting call in the second half of Texas' Week 3 win over UTSA.

According to Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns plan to appeal that suspension.

The 6-foot-4 Arp, Texas native has arguably been the Longhorns' best defensive player so far this season and has 23 tackles through the first three games of the season.

The Longhorns and Red Raiders will kick off from Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock at 2:30 on Saturday.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

