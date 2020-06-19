LonghornsCountry
Longhorns Linebacker 'Does Not Feel Comfortable Representing the University of Texas'

Chris Dukes

Texas linebacker Juwan Mitchell is the latest Longhorn player to make his voice hear on social media with a message encouraging a move toward equality.

Mitchell took to Twitter, penning a letter to his followers expressing his feelings as the Texas players continue to push for changes on campus to improve the experience for people of color. 

Mitchell said: 

"We put our blood, sweat and tears in every day so the city of Austin can enjoy their Saturday's. For once, we decide to voice our opinions about things that can help better the community. 
"It seems they only have our front but not our backs. People who want to create change don't care how much money can be lost, don't care about who hates them or any bad outcomes that may happen. The only thing on your mind should be equality.
When I look in the mirror in the morning, I want to tell myself I did the right thing. That should be everyone's mindsets. It's not about blacks vs. whites, or cops (vs.) blacks. It's about doing what's right!
With that being said, I do not feel comfortable representing the University of Texas."

Longhorns players have been pushing for changes as protests continue across the country pushing for racial equality. 

