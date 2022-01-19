Skip to main content

Longhorns in the NFL: Divisional Round Preview

The Texas Longhorns still have several former players alive in the NFL playoffs as they enter the second weekend of the postseason

Both the AFC and the NFC are down to their final four teams as the NFL reaches the divisional round of the playoffs, starting on Saturday. There are still several ex-Longhorns that have a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy next month. Here, we highlight which Longhorns are still alive.

No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals at No. 1 Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 22, CBS

Former Longhorns center Trey Hopkins is the only active former Longhorn on the roster (Joseph Ossai is on the reserve-injured list). Hopkins started for the Bengals in their 26-19 Wild Card win over Las Vegas and is expected to start against the Titans.

Tennessee has three former Longhorns — wide receiver Marcus Johnson, running back D’Onta Foreman and tight end Geoff Swaim. While Johnson is on the injured list, Foreman and Swaim are available. Foreman has 566 yards rushing and three touchdowns in place of Derrick Henry, who has been injured for a good portion of the season. Swaim has 31 receptions for 210 yards and three touchdowns. That’s one-third of his career output.

No. 6 San Francisco 49ers at No. 1 Green Bay Packers, Saturday, Jan. 22, FOX

Third-year defensive end Charles Omenihu is with the 49ers. He had three tackles and 1 1/2 sacks against Dallas in the Wild Card round. The Packers have no former Longhorns.

No. 4 Los Angeles Rams at No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 23, NBC

The Rams and Bucs have no Longhorns on their roster.

No. 3 Buffalo Bills at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 23, CBS

Alex Okafor is a defensive end for the Chiefs and he had two tackles against Pittsburgh in the Wild Card round last weekend. The Bills have no former Longhorns.

