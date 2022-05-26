Skip to main content

Kickoff Times Released For First Three Texas Games

The Big 12 Conference has announced the kickoff times for the first three games on the Longhorns football schedule

The Texas Longhorns will kick off the 2022 football season on September 3rd, where they are set to host the UL-Monroe at 7:00 pm CT LHN. The Warhawks finished with a record of 4-8 in 2021. The Longhorns opened as a 38-point favorite in their season opener, via DraftKings.

On September 10th, the Longhorns will face their toughest regular-season opponent when they host Alabama. Longhorns fans can catch the highly anticipated matchup at 11 am CT on FOX. The Crimson Tide went 13-2 in 2021, finishing their season with a loss in the national championship game against Georgia. Alabama is currently a 14-point favorite over the Longhorns in this week 2 showdown, via DraftKings.

In a recent press conference, Steve Sarkisian addressed the backlash received from Longhorn fans regarding the early Alabama kickoff time.

"I don’t give a shit what time kickoff is," Sarkisian said. Y’all just show up."

Texas will host UTSA in their final non-conference game on September 17th at 7:00 pm CT on LHN. The Roadrunners went 12-2 a season ago and are the reining Conference-USA champions. Betting odds have yet to be released for the week three matchup.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Texas men's golf
Play
News

Texas Men Set for NCAA Golf Championships

New U.S. Open qualifier Travis Vick leads the Longhorns into nationals hoping to get into match play next week

By Matthew Postins3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Julian Sayin
Play
Recruiting

Top 2024 QB Sayin Set to See Texas

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Todd B12T
Play
Baseball

No. 19 Texas to Face TCU in Second Big 12 Tournament Game

The Longhorns take on the Horned Frogs on Thursday.

By Connor Zimmerlee3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns will spend the rest of the offseason preparing for one of the toughest non-conference schedules in college football.

You can follow Michael Gresser on Twitter @gresser_michael

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook. 

Texas men's golf
News

Texas Men Set for NCAA Golf Championships

New U.S. Open qualifier Travis Vick leads the Longhorns into nationals hoping to get into match play next week

By Matthew Postins3 hours ago
Julian Sayin
Recruiting

Top 2024 QB Sayin Set to See Texas

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff3 hours ago
Todd B12T
Baseball

No. 19 Texas to Face TCU in Second Big 12 Tournament Game

The Longhorns take on the Horned Frogs on Thursday.

By Connor Zimmerlee3 hours ago
Rueben Owens
Recruiting

Longhorns One of Five Scheduled to Get Official Visit From Top RB Rueben Owens

The nation's top running back has begun to plan his official visits

By Matt Galatzan5 hours ago
durant
Longhorns in the pros

Texas Ex Kevin Durant Not in Contact With Nets After Early Playoff Exit

Brooklyn's superstar has reportedly not spoken to Nets management after getting swept in the first round

By Zach Dimmitt6 hours ago
Jordan Spieth
Longhorns in the pros

Former UT Men’s Golfer Jordan Spieth Excited To See What Gary Patterson Brings to Texas

Jordan Spieth expressed his excitement about former TCU head coach Gary Patterson joining the Longhorns at a Charles Schwab Challenge media availability.

By Michael Gresser6 hours ago
Hansen B12T
Baseball

Pete Hansen Dominates as Texas Opens Big 12 Tournament With 4-0 Win Against Oklahoma State

A complete recap of Texas' game against Oklahoma State.

By Connor ZimmerleeMay 25, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-05-25 at 12.00.20 PM
News

Longhorns Alum Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out On Uvalde Shootings

Longhorns super-fan Matthew McConaughey spoke on the shootings in his home town

By Matt GalatzanMay 25, 2022