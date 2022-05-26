Kickoff Times Released For First Three Texas Games

The Big 12 Conference has announced the kickoff times for the first three games on the Longhorns football schedule

The Texas Longhorns will kick off the 2022 football season on September 3rd, where they are set to host the UL-Monroe at 7:00 pm CT LHN. The Warhawks finished with a record of 4-8 in 2021. The Longhorns opened as a 38-point favorite in their season opener, via DraftKings.

On September 10th, the Longhorns will face their toughest regular-season opponent when they host Alabama. Longhorns fans can catch the highly anticipated matchup at 11 am CT on FOX. The Crimson Tide went 13-2 in 2021, finishing their season with a loss in the national championship game against Georgia. Alabama is currently a 14-point favorite over the Longhorns in this week 2 showdown, via DraftKings.

In a recent press conference, Steve Sarkisian addressed the backlash received from Longhorn fans regarding the early Alabama kickoff time.

"I don’t give a shit what time kickoff is," Sarkisian said. Y’all just show up."

Texas will host UTSA in their final non-conference game on September 17th at 7:00 pm CT on LHN. The Roadrunners went 12-2 a season ago and are the reining Conference-USA champions. Betting odds have yet to be released for the week three matchup.

Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns will spend the rest of the offseason preparing for one of the toughest non-conference schedules in college football.

