Former Oklahoma Wide Receiver Making Official Visit to Austin

Former OU Wideout Mario Williams Makes Official Visit to Texas

The Longhorns would gladly welcome elite talent at the wide receiver position

Texas played significantly underwhelming football in Steve Sarkisian's first year as head coach, managing just a 5-7 record and missing out on bowl eligibility. 

And yet, the Longhorns might find themselves in a better position to succeed in the upcoming season than heated rival Oklahoma. 

The Sooners (11-2) finished third in the Big 12. A 37-33 loss to Oklahoma State in the season finale ended all hopes at a Big 12 title and prompted coach Lincoln Riley to bolt for the USC job. 

In a matter of weeks, it seemed as if the entire roster announced an intent to enter the transfer portal. This included freshman wide receiver Mario Williams, who reportedly made an official visit to Austin this week. 

He's reportedly already made a visit to USC's campus as well, which shouldn't come as a surprise with the addition of Riley. 

Williams was the No. 1 overall slot receiver for Sports Illustrated in the class of 2021. He didn't quite live up to these sky-high expectations during his freshman season at OU. 

The Tampa native found himself buried in an elite wide receiver room behind Jadon Haselwood, Marvin Mims, and Michael Woods II. Haselwood transferred to Arkansas, while Woods II declared for the NFL Draft. 

Williams was tied for second on the team in catches (35), but was fourth in yards (380) and touchdowns (four). 

USC might be the most likely suitor for the former Sooner. But if Williams were to join the Longhorns, he would likely slide in as the No. 3 wideout alongside Xavier Worthy, and Jordan Whittington. 

Worthy was one of the top freshman receivers in the country this past season.

It's unclear where Williams will land, but an official visit to a former rival sure sounds like a promising development. 

