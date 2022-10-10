Texas vs. Oklahoma State Week 8 Kickoff Time Announced

Of the Texas Longhorns' six games so far this season, half of them have been placed in the 11 a.m. central time slot.

With the Longhorns set to host the Iowa State Cyclones this Saturday, it will make four out of seven. However, when the Longhorns hit the road to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys, it will be different

It was announced on Monday that when the Longhorns travel to Stillwater to take on the Cowboys on Oct. 22, their kickoff will be at 2:30 p.m. central on ABC.

This will be a revenge game for the Longhorns, who saw a halftime lead slip away in their 32-24 loss to the Cowboys last season. Historically, though, the Longhorns hold the advantage in the all-time record at 26-10.

If the Longhorns want to prove that they're legit in year two under coach Steve Sarkisian, this game will be the perfect barometer of where they are at as a program.

So far this season the Cowboys look to be far and away the best team in the Big 12, and even look like potential College Football Playoff members if they can remain unscathed.

A competitive loss won't spell doom for the Longhorns, however, a win would serve as a marquee moment under Sarkisian and show that Texas is making definite progress.

