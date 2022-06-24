How Texas QB Coach A.J. Milwee Took Center Stage in Arch Manning Recruitment

How big of a role did Texas Longhorns QB Coach A.J. Milwee have in the commitment of Arch Manning?

On Thursday, the Texas Longhorns secured a commitment from the most coveted name in the 2023 recruiting class, Arch Manning.

Manning lit up the sports world, announcing his decision to come to Austin over some prominent programs including including Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Clemson and Virginia.

The Longhorns have been all-in from the start on the young Manning, with head coach Steve Sarkisian starting the recruitment over two years ago on Zoom. But how big of a role did quarterbacks coach A.J. Milwee have?

Arch Manning’s high school coach Nelson Stewart had this to say on Milwee's role (reported by ESPN College Football Senior Writer Pete Thamel):

"I think I’ve talked to A.J. Milwee more than my wife the last two years." He joked that Milwee was around so much Milwee turned the light on in the Isidore Newman weight room at 7 a.m.

Stewart continued with some praises for Sarkisian as well:

“I give so much credit to Steve Sarkisian and for what he’s building. He certainly earned this.” Said from first Zoom two years ago, Sarkisian lit up the call and executed a “relentless recruiting effort.”

Regardless of who deserves the credit, the Longhorns got the job done with a potentially program-changing player. Now, it will be interesting to watch how all the dominoes fall with the rest of the 2023 recruiting class.

