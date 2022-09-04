Skip to main content

Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers' Car Towed During Victory Over Louisiana Monroe

Even Ewers isn't immune to dealing with parking issues on the Texas campus.

It was all gas, some brakes for Texas Longhorns' quarterback Quinn Ewers following the Longhorns' season-opening win over the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks. 

The Longhorns had no issues handling the Warhawks on Saturday, cruising to a relatively easy 52-10 blowout win to start their season 1-0. 

Despite a slow start in his first start under the bright lights of Darrell K. Royal Stadium, Ewers settled in comfortably following an interception

He finished the game completing 16 of 24 passes for 225 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception. However, despite his solid debut donning the burnt orange and white, Ewers' play was not the star of the night. 

No, that would belong to a tweet from Ewers that came following the Longhorns' victory, where he wondered jokingly how he managed to have his car towed mid-game.

There aren't many feelings worse than having to pick up your car after it was towed, a feeling that even the Longhorns' starting quarterback must deal with.

As the Longhorns prepare for their Week 2 matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide, hopefully, Ewers won't have any further issues with parking on campus. 

