Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers' Car Towed During Victory Over Louisiana Monroe

It was all gas, some brakes for Texas Longhorns' quarterback Quinn Ewers following the Longhorns' season-opening win over the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks.

The Longhorns had no issues handling the Warhawks on Saturday, cruising to a relatively easy 52-10 blowout win to start their season 1-0.

Despite a slow start in his first start under the bright lights of Darrell K. Royal Stadium, Ewers settled in comfortably following an interception.

He finished the game completing 16 of 24 passes for 225 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception. However, despite his solid debut donning the burnt orange and white, Ewers' play was not the star of the night.

No, that would belong to a tweet from Ewers that came following the Longhorns' victory, where he wondered jokingly how he managed to have his car towed mid-game.

There aren't many feelings worse than having to pick up your car after it was towed, a feeling that even the Longhorns' starting quarterback must deal with.

As the Longhorns prepare for their Week 2 matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide, hopefully, Ewers won't have any further issues with parking on campus.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.