CFB's Top 20 QBs: Texas' Quinn Ewers Too High or Too Low?

Ewers hasn't played a single snap as a Longhorn yet but has continued to gain hype headed into the season

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is still in the midst of a heated position battle with Hudson Card after the Orange-White spring game on April 23. And still yet to complete his first collegiate pass, the former Ohio State Buckeye has also garnered some Heisman hype prior to his first season with the Longhorns.

Quarterbacks are a constant topic of discussion in the offseason and Monday was no exception. 247Sports released its list of the top-20 quarterbacks in the country and has Ewers right in the mix at No. 18.

Here's the complete list:

Ewers joins just one other Big 12 QB on the list, as Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel comes in at No. 4.

The narrative since Ewers’ arrival is that Card’s familiarity with the system gives him an advantage. But when watching the spring game, Ewers was poised in the pocket and never seemed confused with the call.

Earlier this month, PFF listed Ewers as a top-five favorite bet to win the Heisman this season.

However, Ewers will need to earn the nod from coach Steve Sarkisian as the team's starting QB before any real Heisman talk can take place. Star running back Bijan Robinson, who can also make his own case for the award this year, could limit Ewers' potential Heisman chances should the Longhorns have an expectation-exceeding season.

The offseason hype surrounding Texas football remains alive and well in May and will only continue throughout the summer.

