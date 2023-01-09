Skip to main content

Longhorns Ranked in 247Sports' Way-Too-Early 2023 Top 25

Following a successful second season under Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns appear to be on an upward trajectory.

With only one game left in the college football season, every school but TCU and Georgia have begun to look ahead to the offseason and what's to come in the 2023 season. 

Among those teams is the Texas Longhorns, who finished the 2022 season with an 8-5 record in Steve Sarkisian's second year in Austin. 

Texas' turnaround in Sarkisian's second season was much needed and landed the Longhorns at No. 14 in 247Sports' "Way-Too-Early Top 25" for the 2023 season.

While it is of course, "way too early" to have a Top 25, it isn't hard to see why the Longhorns are a team worthy of some preseason hype. Quarterback Quinn Ewers bounced back from an up-and-down second half of his freshman season with a 369-yard, one-touchdown performance in the Alamo Bowl loss against Washington. 

As well, the Longhorns landed an elite 2023 recruiting class headlined by quarterback Arch Manning. Manning might be the headliner, but guys like receiver Johntay Cook II, running back Cedric Baxter and linebacker Anthony Hill could all be day-one contributors. 

The loss of key contributors in the running back duo of Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, as well as linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, will make life difficult for Texas in 2023, but they retain talent in Jordan Whittington and T'Vondre Sweat to help ease the blow. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

marcus carr 23
Play
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Drop in AP Top 25 After Start of Big 12 Play

The Texas Longhorns have dropped in the AP poll after a high-scoring loss to the Kansas State Wildcats.

By Zach Dimmitt
Special assistant to the head coach Gary Patterson of the Texas Longhorns walks on the field during the Orange-White Spring Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on April 23, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
Play
News

TCU vs. Georgia: ‘Bittersweet’ for Longhorns Coach Patterson

Longhorns coach Patterson for almost a quarter-century pretty much was TCU football … and he’ll be watching the matchup with Georgia from an unusual perch.

By Richie Whitt
Moro Ojomo
Play
Football

Texas DL Moro Ojomo Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Another defensive player is headed to the NFL Draft.

By Cole Thompson

Whether the Longhorns exceed their 2022 season or not is yet to be seen. However, at some point, the Longhorns must return to being contenders for a national title, and 2023 might just be the season they do so.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

marcus carr 23
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Drop in AP Top 25 After Start of Big 12 Play

The Texas Longhorns have dropped in the AP poll after a high-scoring loss to the Kansas State Wildcats.

By Zach Dimmitt
Special assistant to the head coach Gary Patterson of the Texas Longhorns walks on the field during the Orange-White Spring Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on April 23, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
News

TCU vs. Georgia: ‘Bittersweet’ for Longhorns Coach Patterson

Longhorns coach Patterson for almost a quarter-century pretty much was TCU football … and he’ll be watching the matchup with Georgia from an unusual perch.

By Richie Whitt
Moro Ojomo
Football

Texas DL Moro Ojomo Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Another defensive player is headed to the NFL Draft.

By Cole Thompson
Screen Shot 2023-01-08 at 2.54.43 PM
Football

WR Troy Omiere Commits to Arizona State

The Texas Longhorns have had a flurry of names enter the transfer portal over the last 48 hours. Keep track of the latest entries here:

By Longhorns Country Staff
xavier worthy 321
Football

With Brennan Marion Leaving Longhorns, Could WR Xavier Worthy Be Next?

Xavier Worthy might be a late name to monitor in terms of the transfer portal.

By Cole Thompson
Marion
News

UNLV Hires Texas WR Coach Brennan Marion As Offensive Coordinator

The Texas Longhorns have lost one of their top assistants, Brennan Marion, who has been hired as the UNLV offensive coordinator

By Matt Galatzan
11186689
Football

Longhorns Land 4-Star ATH Jelani McDonald At All-American Game

The Longhorns added another talented name to their 2023 recruiting haul.

By Matt Galatzan
dylan disu tyrese hunter 2
Men's Basketball

No. 6 Longhorns Battle Past Oklahoma State as Defenses Dominate

The Texas Longhorns followed up a loss to Kansas State that featured offensive fireworks with a tough-nosed win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday that was highlighted by defense.

By Zach Dimmitt