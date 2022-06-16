Where Do Longhorns WRs Rank Among Nation's Best?

Texas has some impressive depth at receiver headed into the 2022-23 season, but how does the talent fare against other receiving rooms?

There's been plenty of talk surrounding the Texas Longhorns' receiving room since the end of last season. With the transfer portal remaining king, there have been numerous changes in personnel, giving coach Steve Sarkisian some interesting options to work with this season.

CBS Sports took a swing at ranking the five-best receiving groups in the country Tuesday and has Texas ranked at No. 5 behind Ohio State, USC, Maryland, and Alabama, who ranked one through four, respectively.

Here's what the ranking had to say:

Steve Sarkisian wanted to bring some firepower to the passing attack after the promise of an "all gas, no brakes" offense yielded inconsistent results and a 5-7 record. There were highlights and good signs of things to come, like Xavier Worthy earning Freshman All-American honors after totaling 981 receiving yards and 12 touchdown receptions (both tops among all FBS freshmen wide receivers). Worthy carried a heavy load of the pass catching, but now he's got some balance with Wyoming transfer Isaiah Neyor, a big play threat who ranked sixth in the FBS in yards per catch (19.95) last season. Worthy and Neyor's 24 combined touchdown receptions returning makes them one of the better duos in the country, but the room as a whole should provide some quality depth with Jordan Whittington back from injury and the addition of tight end Jahleel Billingsley from Alabama.

Neyor already showed out in a major way during the spring game in April, but he's not the only new addition on the outside set to make an impact. Iowa State transfer Tarique Milton and Alabama transfer Agiye Hall are two speedsters that can make some big plays, though it'll likely take time for them to adjust to the offense.

Milton had just 15 grabs for 278 yards and three scores last season but has the ability to take the top off the defense. Hall, who played sparingly with the Crimson Tide, can do the same, though he'll have to work his way up to earn more playing time.

All five names at the top of the depth chart will get a chance to show what Texas' receiving room is capable of in the season-opener against Louisiana-Monroe.

