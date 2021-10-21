With college football's 2021 season now officially underway, rumors are beginning to fly in terms of visits, and commitments for the 2022 class and beyond.

Under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns recruiting momentum is hitting full-force, and as a result, recruits who were once thought to be unattainable, are now beginning to take a hard look at the makings of what Sarkisian is building in Austin.

OCTOBER 21 1:00 PM UPDATE: 2023 DL Recruit Kelby "Showtime" Collins names Texas in his final eight schools.

Other schools in the running are Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Texas A&M, Georgia, Auburn, and South Carolina.

October 18, 2:00 PM UPDATE: On Sunday, 2023 prospect Ashton Cozart included the Texas Longhorns in his top six schools.

The Texas native receiver is also considering Alabama, TCU, Oklahoma, Miami and Texas A&M. Cozart has been watching from afar and seems to be impressed with Longhorns receiver Xavier Worthy.

October 15, 8:00 PM UPDATE: On Friday, elite defensive end Khurtiss Perry narrowed his list down to five schools.

The 2022 Alabama native included the Tide, Clemson, Aubur, Central Florida along with the Longhorns.

October 12, 12:00 PM UPDATE: On Tuesday, elite offensive tackle Malik Agbo announced his official visit date this upcoming week.

Agbo will take in the Oklahoma State matchup set for Saturday morning in Austin. Amid recent struggles on the offensive line, head coach Steve Sarkisian and Kyle Flood will do everything in their power to persuade Agbo to choose the Longhorns.

Agbo is also currently considering LSU, Oklahoma, Auburn, Florida and Miami.

SEPTEMBER 30, 12:00 PM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns extended an offer to 2024 ATH Derrick McFall on Thursday.

As quarterback and cornerback, McFall possesses unique speed and will continue to garner interest in the near future.

SEPTEMBER 29, 12:00 PM UPDATE: On Wednesday, the Texas Longhorns extended a scholarship offer to elite 2023 cornerback Caleb Downs.

The three-sport athlete has received many offers including Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Florida, LSU, Notre Dame and numerous others. In 2020, Downs recoreded 57 tackles, 14 pass breakups and four interceptions.

SEPTEMBER 25, 6:00 PM UPDATE: On Saturday, elite 2024 quarterback Dylan Raiola announced that he had received an offer from the University of Texas.

Raiola currently holds numerous offers including Georgia, Baylor, Florida State and now the Longhorns to name a few. The prospect was present during Saturday's big 70-35 Texas win over Texas Tech.

SEPTEMBER 22, 4:00 PM UPDATE: Elite 2023 edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei is set to visit the Forty Acres this upcoming weekend.

As the younger brother of Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, the Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco product remains a prime target for Texas going into the near future. Uiagalelei will be in attendance for the Texas Tech game on Saturday.

SEPTEMBER 21, 7:00 PM UPDATE: On Tuesday, the Texas Longhorns extended an offer to elite 2024 linebacker Colin Simmons.

Simmons currently holds offers from Marshall, Michigan State and Southern Methodist University. The stock of Simmons is steadily rising as he continues to receive offers.

SEPTEMBER 14, 2:00 PM UPDATE: On Tuesday, elite 2023 linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. revealed his top 12 schools including the Texas Longhorns.

Alongside the Horns, Hill also named some other prestigious universities including Alabama, Oklahoma, Michigan and LSU.

SEPTEMBER 8, 1:23 PM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns have landed amongst the finalists for arguably the top offensive line prospect in the 2023 class, Southeast Polk (Des Moines, IA) offensive tackle, Kayden Proctor.

Alongside the Horns, Proctor also named Iowa, Iowa State, Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Ohio State, LSU, Florida and Texas A&M in his final grouping.

SEPTEMBER 6, 3:11 PM UPDATE: The Longhorns are once again in the mix of finalists for another talented pass catcher, in St. James (LA) wideout Shazz Preston, who named Texas in his top-4 on Monday.

One of the top pass catchers in the state of Louisiana for the 2022 recruiting class, Preston has been compared to Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace, due to both his ability to play multiple receiver positions and his ability to win one on one contested battles in the air.

Alongside the Horns, Preston also listed LSU, Alabama, and Georgia in his top-4.

SEPTEMBER 6, 2:30 PM UPDATE: On Monday, Alabama native defensive lineman Justice Finkley announced his commitment date.

Finkley is set to make the decision on Thursday, September 9th and will most likely come down to Texas and Alabama.

September 4, 7:30 PM UPDATE: On Saturday, elite 2023 receiver Johntay Cook announced that he's down to 12 schools including the Longhorns.

Cook included some other prominent universities including Alabama, Ohio State and Oklahoma. Expect to continue seeing Cook rise the ladder of the 2023 recruiting class.

AUGUST 24, 11:30 AM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns have been busy recruiting the 2022 and 2023 classes in recent months, but that doesn't mean its too early to get to work on the 2024 class as well.

On Monday, Texas did just that, offering talented IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) 2024 runningback Stacy Gage.

A fast riser for the 2024 class, Gage already holds offers from Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, and USC among many others.

AUGUST 20, 5 PM UPDATE: Texas has made the final grouping of contenders for Elite Spearman (TX) wideout Brenen Thompson, the speedster announced Friday afternoon.

Alongside the Longhorns, Thompson named Texas A&M and Oklahoma State in his final list.

A speedster, Thompson also ran track and field, where he won the Texas 3A 200-meter state title as a junior with a time of 27.21. He also earned a second-place finish in the 100-meter dash, with a time of 10.41 seconds.

Back on the football front, Thompson was named to the Texas Sports Writers Association 3A first-team all-state team as an all-purpose player in 2020 as a junior and was a first-team all-district selection as a wide receiver and defensive back.

AUGUST 16, 10:12 AM UPDATE: The Longhorns have found themselves amongst the finalists for an elite defensive line prospect from the state of Texas, in Duncanville High School strongside defensive end, Omari Abor.

Abor announced his top-6 finalists on his social media accounts on Sunday listing the Longhorns alongside a host of other elite blue-blood programs.

One of the top edge prospects in the entire country, Abor is listed as the a big-bodied defender that can play in multiple spots along the defensive line and has superior strength and athleticism. Abor is also a three-sport star in football, basketball, and track and field.

Abor also listed Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Missouri, Ohio State, USC, and Arizona State in his top-10, and is being recruited primarily by special teams coordinator Jeff Banks, and defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski.

AUGUST 13, 2:15 PM UPDATE: Texas have been hot on the trail of top-defensive tackle recruit Bear Alexander for some time now, hoping to sway him to Austin by national signing day.

Alexander, who ranks as the No. 14 defensive tackle in the nation per SI-All American, crushed that dream for Longhorns fans on Friday when he narrowed his lists of finalists down to just two teams -- Texas A&M and Georgia.

While other schools like Texas and Alabama tried to get involved in the race to land the 6-foot-3 325-pound behemoth, the Aggies have now also emerged as perhaps the overall favorite for his services.

AUGUST 7, 7 PM UPDATE: Texas lost out on a major target on Saturday afternoon, when Los Alamitos (CA) athlete Makai Lemon committed to the Oklahoma Sooners.

Lemon had placed the Longhorns in his top 7, along with Oklahoma, USC, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, and Michigan.

AUGUST 3, 11 PM UPDATE:

On Tuesday night, California product and rising linebacker Eoghan Kerry included the Longhorns in his final five teams.

On social media, Kerry announced that he will commit early Wednesday morning. Kerry, who attends the same school (Mater Dei) as the son of head coach Steve Sarkisian, will choose between the Texas, North Dakota State, Arizona, Colorado and UCLA.

JULY 25, 8 PM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns are set to land a big-time official visit this fall, in Atascocita, (Humble, TX) offensive tackle Kam Dewberry.

Dewberry announced his visit intentions via his personal Twitter account.

In April, the elite Texan released his top-five schools he’ll be selecting from. They included Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Ohio State, and Big 12 rival Oklahoma.

In 2020 Dewberry Started at RT for Atascocita and helped them reach a Texas 6A D-I third-round playoff appearance.

As a sophomore In 2019, Dewberry was named a MaxPreps Sophomore All-American and first-team all-district selection.

JULY 21, 12:00 PM UPDATE: On Tuesday, the Texas Longhorns extended an offer to elite 2023 cornerback Rodrick Pleasant.

The California native is currently teammates with Texas commit Maalik Murphy at Junipero Serra High School. Pleasant has gathered over 15 offers including USC, Oregon and Michigan to name a few. Expect Sarkisian and Murphy to push hard for the prospect in the near future.

JULY 19, 1:30 PM UPDATE: Texas Longhorns target TreVonte Citizen made his college decision official on Monday afternoon, selecting the LSU Tigers over the Texas Longhorns, and a host of other Power 5 offers.

"I want to thank God for the opportunities and blessings bestowed upon me," Citizen said in a statement. "I want to think every school that believed I was special and offered me a scholarship. Thanks goes to all my coaches who spent hours molding me into the young man I am now. And I want to thank my family for the unconditional love, support, and prayers you have given me during this journey." "With that said, I’m staying home and committing to LSU! Thank you Coach Orgeron, coach Faulk, and Coach Mason for recruiting me and treating me like family from day one. I am excited to compete against, and with the best in the country. We’re going to bring a national title back to Louisiana!!" "GEAUX TIGERS"

Citizen also held offers from Texas A&M, Auburn, Arkansas, Baylor, Ole Miss, Michigan, and Penn State, among many others.

JULY 19, 11:30 UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns have made the final list for one of the top defensive players in college football, in Park Crossing (Montgomery, AL) defensive lineman, Khurtiss Perry.

Alongside the Longhorns, Perry also listed Alabama, Auburn, Ohio State, Michigan, LSU, Miami, Oregon, Central Florida and Tennessee in his top-10.

JULY 18, 1:00 PM UPDATE: The top 2023 tight end prospect in the country Luke Hasz has named the Texas Longhorns amongst the top-eight finalists for his signature.

The Longhorns were included alongside TCU, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Ohio State, LSU, Alabama and Oklahoma State. Texas will have some ground to make up, with the Oklahoma native currently leaning stay home with the Sooners.

JULY 18, 12:00 PM UPDATE: On Saturday, elite LB Jaiden Ausberry announced that the Texas Longhorns will be in his top 10 schools.

As one of the top players in the 2023 class, Ausberry has received national attention, securing additional offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and USC.

JULY 14, 5:20 PM UPDATE: Elite Greer, South Carolina tight end prospect Jaleel Skinner revealed his top five schools on Wednesday, including the Texas Longhorns amongst his finalists.

Known for his impressive size, wingspan, and catch radius, Skinner projects as a dynamic receiving threat from the tight end position, that could have a devastating impact in red-zone situations.

Alongside the Longhorns, the 6-foot-5, 210-pound Skinner also placed Alabama, Florida State, Miami, and Clemson in his final group.

JULY 14, 1 PM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns have landed a commitment from elite 2022 defensive back Austin Jordan, out of Denton Ryan (Denton, TX).

Known as a corner with high frame potential, elite athleticism, and top-end speed, Jordan is one of the most sought-after cornerback recruits in the state of Texas.

Jordan also listed the Oklahoma Sooners and the Ohio State Buckeyes in his final three, giving the Longhorns a massive win over the traditional powers on the recruiting trail

JULY 9, 1:38 PM UPDATE: One of the top offensive line prospects in the country has named the Texas Longhorns Amongst the top-five finalists for his signature, in Bowie (Arlington, TX) interior lineman, Devon Campbell.

Campbell also named LSU, Alabama, Oklahoma, and USC as finalists in addition to the Longhorns.

July 9, 1 PM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns have found themselves among the finalists for the commitment of one of the top defensive linemen on the West Coast, in Santa Margarita Catholic (Rancho Santa Margarita, CA) defensive tackles, Hero Kanu.

Kanu, who has only played organized football for two years, is a raw yet talented prospect that has caught the eye of many of the top programs around the country.

In addition to the Longhorns, Kanu has listed Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Oklahoma Clemson, Ohio State, USC, and Washington in his top-9 finalists.

JULY 7, 4:45 PM UPDATE: Coveted 2022 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA) wideout CJ Williams is one of the most sought-after receivers in the country, and on Wednesday, he released the top-five finalists for his signature.

The Texas Longhorns, along with four other top programs, made that list, adding another name to the long list of west coast connections for Steve Sarkisian.

Alongside the Longhorns, Williams also named Alabama, USC, Notre Dame and Stanford to his list of finalists, with Notre Dame thought to be the early favorite to secure his pledge.

JULY 6, 7 PM UPDATE: Elite athlete and Texas target Jeremy Patton has announced that he’s nearing a decision regarding his commitment.

Texas is considered the favorite for Patton among other Big 12 programs such as Baylor and Arkansas. Patton took his visit to Austin just under a month ago.

Patton projects as a linebacker at the next level. Expect a decision to come soon.

JULY 5, 1030 PM UPDATE: Texas Longhorns defensive line target KJ Miles announced his college decision on Sunday afternoon, spurning Steve Sarkisian and the Horns in favor of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The St. Peters Prep (Jersey City, NJ) product was also considering Wisconsin, alongside the Longhorns and Yellow Jackets.

JULY 4, 630 PM UPDATE: Texas has found itself sitting as contenders for one of the top defensive back prospects in the nation, in Westbook (Beaumont, TX) safety Bryce Anderson, who named the Longhorns as one of his final two schools on Sunday afternoon.

Alongside the Longhorns in the final pairing for Anderson, are their bitter in-state rivals, the Texas A&M, who host Anderson in College Station earlier this month.

JULY 4, 3PM UPDATE: Texas has been one of the hottest teams in the country on the recruiting trail over the last few weeks, landing the pledges of a pair of elite commitments over the weekend

On Sunday afternoon, however, that momentum took a major blow, when elite 2022 Summer Creek (Humble, TX) offensive tackle prospect Kelvin Banks committed to the the Oregon Ducks.

Banks picked the Ducks over the Longhorns and the Texas A&M Aggies, in what became a tight race towards the end of his recruitment.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder, was also at one point considering Oklahoma State and LSU.

JULY 4 12 PM UPDATE: Top 2022 DFW Area wide receiver target and former Oklahoma Sooners commitment Jordan Hudson announced his new college destination on Sunday, picking the SMU Mustangs over the Texas Longhorns and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Hudson becomes one of the highest-rated recruits in the modern area to commit to the SMU Mustangs.

The Garland high school star also runs track and field for the Owls and was named the Texas District 9-6A Offensive Player of the Year during his junior season.

JULY 4 11:30 AM UPDATE: Elite Hewitt-Trussville (Trussville, AL) edge rusher Justice Finkley announced his top-3 on Sunday morning, naming the Texas Longhorns among the finalists.

Finkley also listed Alabama and Colorado alongside the Longhorns, with the likes of Michigan and Standford being cut by the 2022 star.

July 1 4:00 PM UPDATE: On Thursday, elite ATH Makai Lemon included the Longhorns in his top seven schools.

Lemon also included USC, Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma and Florida. The ATH is rated as one of the premier players in the 2023 class.

JUNE 30 3:36 PM UPDATE: Elite defensive back target Terrance Brooks made his college decision official on Wednesday afternoon, picking the Ohio State Buckeyes over Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, and Oregon

A high school track star, Brooks ran an 11.25 100 and a 23.27 200 during his junior year. Brooks also helped John Paul II to a second-round playoff appearance last season, after exploding on the recruiting scene as a sophomore.

JUNE 30 8 AM UPDATE: Major Texas Longhorns Target Kelvin Banks is set to announce his commitment on July 24, according to his personal twitter account.

Seen as arguably the top offensive tackle prospect in the country, Banks is set to choose between the Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, Oregon Ducks, LSU Tigers, and Oklahoma State Cowboys

JUNE 29, 12 PM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns have found themselves amongst the finalists for yet another top recruit on Tuesday afternoon, in Duncanville (Duncanville, TX) offensive tackle, Cameron Williams.

One of the biggest offensive line recruits in the nation, the 6-foot-5, 360-pound Williams is coming off of a string of visits, including Oregon on June 4, Miami on June 11, Texas Tech on June 15, Oklahoma on June 18, and Texas on June 25.

Alongside Longhorns, Williams also named Oklahoma and Oregon amongst his finalists.

JUNE 29, 12 PM UPDATE: On Monday, Tenaha linebacker Jeremy Patton announced his top five schools. Along with the Longhorns, Patton included Michigan, Baylor, LSU and Arkansas.

The versatile player also recently took a visit to the Forty Acres. And seemed to really enjoy his time.

JUNE 28, 7:39 PM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns have found themselves as a finalist for one of the nation's top defensive ends on Monday night, when edge rusher Derrick Brown put Steve Sarkisian's program in his top 2

Alongside Texas, Brown listed Texas' Big 12 rival, the Baylor Bears, in his final two.

JUNE 26 11:00 PM UPDATE: On Saturday night, elite 2022 receiver Brenen Thompson released his top six schools including the Longhorns.

Alongside Texas, Thompson included Alabama, Clemson, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State and Oregon. The two-sport athlete (football and track and field) has begun taking official and unofficial visits in June.

JUNE 26 4:00 PM UPDATE: Former Oklahoma Sooners commit Jordan Hudson has announced his top-three schools including the Texas Longhorns.

This comes just a couple days after Hudson took a visit to Austin. Here he is rocking a burnt-orange uniform.

Hudson will also heavily consider his hometown college SMU, along with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

JUNE 23 3:00 PM UPDATE: The Longhorns continue to make offer for future running backs following the de-commitment of Rueben Owens. This time to 2023 Louisiana product Trey Holly.

Holly has received additional offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State and many more.

JUNE 23 2:50 PM UPDATE: Texas has offered yet another talented running back recruit in 2023 Blessed Trinity Catholic (Russellville, GA) prospect Justin Haynes.

Haynes has a host of impressive offers, including Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Oregon, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Texas A&M, among others.

JUNE 22 12:15 PM UPDATE: Talented 2022 running back prospect De'Anthony Gatson (Newton HS - Newton, TX) made his commitment decision on Tuesday morning, selecting the USC Trojans over the Texas Longhorns.