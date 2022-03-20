Texas Still in Running for Elite 2023 DB Malik Muhammad?

Securing top talent in the secondary is of upmost importance for the Longhorns

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have snagged some help in the secondary heading into Steve Sarkisian's second year as head coach in Austin.

Cornerback Terrance Brooks, who is an early enrollee for spring ball, was Sports Illustrated's No. 1 ranked nickel when the rankings were released back in July. The Little Elm, TX product had originally committed to Ohio State but flipped to Texas on Early Signing Day.

Now, the Longhorns will be looking for more fortune in the secondary, this time in the class of 2023. South Oak Cliff (Dallas, TX) defensive back Malik Muhammad continues to have Texas at the top of his list, as the Longhorns were the first team he mentioned when discussing potential commitments this past Sunday at an Under Armor camp in Dallas.

247 Sports Malik Muhammad Malik Muhammad Steve Sarkisian

Muhammad visited the Forty Acres in June before announcing in November that Texas was in his top 12. The Longhorns will see if the interest is serious later this summer, as Muhammad said he'll be making a decision a bit before the season "like in July."

Muhammad played at IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) his sophomore year, but came back to Texas to play for South Oak Cliff where he won a state championship this past season.

Labeling him as just a defensive back would be doing Muhammad an injustice. He's likely to remain at that position in college, but Muhammad is a terrific athlete that can make plays as a receiver. He consistently lined up on the numbers for South Oak Cliff as a junior.

His potential commitment could give Texas its second commit in the secondary for 2023. Safety Jamel Johnson of Seguin (Arlington, TX) pledged to the program in November.

The Horns will now continue the recruiting battle for Muhammad with teams like Texas A&M, SMU, Penn State, and Michigan.

Jimbo Fisher (left) and Steve Sarkisian USA Today Sports Steve Sarkisian

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.