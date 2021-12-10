Major Texas Defender Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Following a difficult and frustrating 2021 season under first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Texas Longhorns were set to face major turnover heading into the offseason.

Up until this point, most of that turnover had been left to reserve players who rarely saw the field, with starters and key players such as Keondre Coburn, D'Sahwn Jamison, DeMarvion Overshown, and Bijan Robinson all announcing their intentions to return to the 40 Acres.

On Friday, that changed, however, with Longhorns starting safety BJ Foster entering the NCAA transfer portal, and leaving the team with a glaring hole in its secondary.

A fourth-year player, Foster played in 31 games for the Longhorns, starting 16 of those games, including all 12 games during the 2021 season.

Foster ended the season with 46 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and a career-high three interceptions, to go along with two pass deflections.

For his career, Foster will end his time with the Longhorns with 168 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss (nine of which came in his stellar freshman campaign, five interceptions, 11 pass deflections, and two forced fumbles.

With Foster no on his way out, the Longhorns will likely turn to youth with JD Coffee and Jerrin Thompson both more than capable of handling the role.

Anthony Cook will also have the option of taking the job, while incoming freshmen such as Bryan Allen Jr. and Austin Jordan could also get involved early.

Texas could also look to get something back in the transfer portal, and is still eying secondary help in the 2022 class, with Larry Turner-Gooden a major target still left on the board.

