Skip to main content

WATCH: Former Longhorns QB Sam Ehlinger Records First NFL Touchdown With Colts

Sam Ehlinger saw game action once again against the Giants and recorded his first career NFL touchdown.

When former Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts, it was unknown when he would see playing time in the regular season. 

Drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 draft, Ehlinger served as the backup his rookie season to Carson Wentz. Heading into the 2022 season he once again served as a backup to a veteran quarterback, however this time it was Matt Ryan.

That all changed, though, when it was announced that Ehlinger would be taking over for Ryan and finishing the season as a starter. He made two starts for the Colts, against the Commanders and Patriots, recording 304 passing yards and an interception.

He saw game action again on Sunday however, as he replaced an injured Nick Foles at halftime against the New York Giants. Despite the game not being close, Ehlinger completed 9-of-14 passes for 60 yards and his first career touchdown. 

With one game left in the season for the Colts, against the Houston Texans, Foles' status is still unknown which could put Ehlinger in line for the third start of his young career.

Ehlinger may not be the quarterback of the future in Indianapolis, but if he can put together another solid performance it will bode well.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

marcus carr 34
Play
Men's Basketball

Longhorns G Marcus Carr Wins Big 12 Player of the Week

Marcus Carr continues to pour it on for the Texas Longhorns while earning more conference accolades in the process.

By Zach Dimmitt
Johntay Cook
Play
News

2023 Under Armour All-American Game Primer: Who and How to Watch

The Longhorns will be well represented on Tuesday at the Under Armour All-American Game

By Matt Galatzan
Cliff+Gustafson
Play
Baseball

Longhorns Legend Coach Cliff Gustafson Dies at 91

The long time coach of the Longhorns died on Monday morning, leaving behind a historic legacy.

By Connor Zimmerlee

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

marcus carr 34
Men's Basketball

Longhorns G Marcus Carr Wins Big 12 Player of the Week

Marcus Carr continues to pour it on for the Texas Longhorns while earning more conference accolades in the process.

By Zach Dimmitt
Johntay Cook
News

2023 Under Armour All-American Game Primer: Who and How to Watch

The Longhorns will be well represented on Tuesday at the Under Armour All-American Game

By Matt Galatzan
Cliff+Gustafson
Baseball

Longhorns Legend Coach Cliff Gustafson Dies at 91

The long time coach of the Longhorns died on Monday morning, leaving behind a historic legacy.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Cedric Baxter
Football

Longhorns RB Cedric Baxter Jr. Ready to 'Fill Shoes' of Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson

Texas Longhorns incoming freshman running back Cedric Baxter Jr. is ready to live up to the production left by Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19704751
Men's Basketball

No. 6 Longhorns Grind Out Win vs. Oklahoma in Big 12 Opener

The Texas Longhorns pulled out a far-from-pretty road win on Saturday against their rival Oklahoma Sooners.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_16827378
Football

Arkansas Transfer Jalen Catalon To Visit Austin

The Texas Longhorns have had a flurry of names enter the transfer portal over the last 48 hours. Keep track of the latest entries here:

By Longhorns Country Staff
USATSI_17693319
Men's Basketball

No. 6 Longhorns vs. Oklahoma: Live In-Game Updates

The Texas Longhorns open up Big 12 play with a matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners on New Year's Eve.

By Zach Dimmitt
Malik Muhammad
Football

Longhorns Had 'Real Close' Battle With Texas A&M for DB Malik Muhammad

The battle for the signature of Malik Muhammad was a close one between in-state rivals

By Connor Zimmerlee