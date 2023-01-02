WATCH: Former Longhorns QB Sam Ehlinger Records First NFL Touchdown With Colts

When former Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts, it was unknown when he would see playing time in the regular season.

Drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 draft, Ehlinger served as the backup his rookie season to Carson Wentz. Heading into the 2022 season he once again served as a backup to a veteran quarterback, however this time it was Matt Ryan.

That all changed, though, when it was announced that Ehlinger would be taking over for Ryan and finishing the season as a starter. He made two starts for the Colts, against the Commanders and Patriots, recording 304 passing yards and an interception.

He saw game action again on Sunday however, as he replaced an injured Nick Foles at halftime against the New York Giants. Despite the game not being close, Ehlinger completed 9-of-14 passes for 60 yards and his first career touchdown.

With one game left in the season for the Colts, against the Houston Texans, Foles' status is still unknown which could put Ehlinger in line for the third start of his young career.

Ehlinger may not be the quarterback of the future in Indianapolis, but if he can put together another solid performance it will bode well.

