Inability to Close Haunts Longhorns in 37-34 Loss to Red Raiders

A common theme for the Texas Longhorns in year one under coach Steve Sarkisian was an inability to maintain second-half leads, with especially poor performances in the fourth quarter.

The Longhorns hoped to put those issues behind them, but that is clearly not the case so far. They at one point led 31-17 against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half, and held a 31-24 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Much like last season, though, that lead would not be safe. The Longhorns were outscored 10-3 in the fourth quarter, with a Bert Auburn 48-yard field goal saving the day temporarily to force overtime tied at 34-34.

In overtime, Longhorns' running back Bijan Robinson fumbled on the very first play, as Texas saw the Red Raiders hit the game-winning field goal, losing 37-34 as a result.

If the Longhorns want to have any hope of remaining in the Big 12 title picture this season, second-half meltdowns simply cannot happen.

They have shown flashes of taking that next step this season, but as has often been the case in recent years, it is one step forward and seemingly three steps back for Texas.

Once the Longhorns learn to play with the lead in the second half and put teams away, this is a dangerous team that can hang with the best of them.

Until then, though, it will be the same old story, with no second-half lead being safe.

