Longhorns Fall in Fan Nation Big 12 Power Rankings after Tech Loss

Texas is now 2-2 for the season as it prepares for its Saturday night home game with West Virginia.

The Texas Longhorns fell to the Texas Tech Red Raiders and dropped three spots in the Longhorns Country/Fan Nation Big 12 Power Rankings after Week 4.

The power rankings will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears, and Red Raider Review vote.

The Longhorns (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) lost, 37-34 in overtime, in its Big 12 opener. With the loss, the Longhorns dropped from No. 4 in last week’s power rankings.

The Longhorns are preparing to host West Virginia at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The complete results from Week 4 included West Virginia defeating Virginia Tech, 33-10, in a Thursday game; Kansas State beating then-No. 6 Oklahoma, 41-34; then-No. 17 Baylor defeating Iowa State, 31-24; TCU defeating SMU, 42-34, and Kansas defeating Duke, 35-27.

The Week 5 schedule for Saturday is set. TCU hosts Oklahoma and Kansas State hosts Texas Tech, both at 11 a.m. central; Baylor hosts Oklahoma State and Kansas hosts Iowa State at 2:30 p.m. central.

The complete power rankings are below.

Big 12 Week 4 Staff Poll

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Oklahoma State (3-0) (4) — 58 points (Last Week: 2)

2. Baylor (3-1, 1-0) (2) — 51 points (Last Week: 3)

3. Kansas State (3-1, 1-0) — 44 points (Last Week: 7)

4. Kansas (4-0, 1-0) — 39 points (Last Week: 6)

5. Texas Tech (3-1, 1-0) — 36 points (Last Week: 8)

6. Oklahoma (7) (3-1, 0-1) — 35 points (Last Week: 1)

7. Texas (2-2, 0-1) — 25 points (Last Week: 4)

8. Iowa State (3-1, 0-1) — 18 points (Last Week: 5)

9. TCU (3-0) — 16 points (Last Week: 9)

10. West Virginia (2-2, 0-1) — 8 points (Last Week: 10)

The poll is voted on by the staffs of Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears and Red Raider Review

